Complexity Gaming launches weekly Fortnite Mobile tournament

Complexity Gaming will host a new weekly tournament named Mobile Mondays in partnership with BoomTV. Every Monday between Sept. 16 and Oct. 21, players will compete for a share of the $750 weekly prize pool, which is the biggest weekly prize pool for a mobile esports tournament.

Registration can be completed through the BoomTV website. The tournament will be a Fortnite Mobile kill-race event. Registered players can play as many games as they like between 5pm and 8pm CT each day. The kill count of the best five games of the player will be considered in the final rankings.

Each kill will contribute one point and by 8pm CT, the top three players will receive a share of the prize pool. The top player will pocket $500, while second and third place will receive $200 and $50, respectively.

Additionally, the top 100 players with the most kills across all the six weeks will qualify for a $1,250 tournament on Oct. 21.

Aligning with the kick-off of the tournament from Sept. 16 is the public opening of Complexity Gaming’s GameStop Performance Center in Frisco, Texas. Local fans can attend a live watch party for the first Mobile Monday on Sept. 16, where they can win goodies and interact with Sam “DuckyTheGamer” Hatch, Complexity Gaming’s mobile Fortnite player.

“We’re excited to welcome our local Frisco community into the GameStop Performance Center for the first time and interact with our fans,” said DuckyTheGamer. “Mobile Mondays are a great way for gamers of all ages and abilities to join in the fun and feel like a part of the Complexity team.”