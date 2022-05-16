The long-awaited Apex Legends Mobile is finally ready for its full release.

Starting tomorrow, May 17, the game will be available for iOS and Android devices worldwide. Apex Legends Mobile is set to introduce the game to a massive new audience who prefer to game on their phones.

Previously, the Apex Legends Mobile game was available for early playtests in select regions before a beta release in some additional countries. But until now, gamers in the U.S. haven’t been able to access it without a VPN. That changes early tomorrow morning, May 17, when Apex Legends Mobile will drop at 4am CT.

For legends looking to time their drop just right.



Please note: As we prepare for launch, some regions will see the game propagate on servers before that time and in some cases today. The game will be fully launched, in all regions, on May 17th. See you on the drop ship. pic.twitter.com/uvlSyM67sF — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) May 16, 2022

Based on the above post from the game’s official Twitter account, some regions may get the game before its official launch time, so it may be worth looking in the App Store to see if the newest edition of Apex is ready to download ahead of time.

The complete launch schedule is as follows:

Los Angeles, U.S.: 2am PDT

Brasília, Brazil: 6am BRT

London, U.K.: 5am BST

South Africa: 11am SAST

New Delhi, India: 2:30pm IST

Canberra, Australia: 10am AEST

Tokyo, Japan: 1pm JST

It’s possible to pre-register here to ensure speedy access to the game once it’s released. Those who pre-register also earn in-game rewards that have increased based on the number of early sign-ups so far. Over 10 million people have already pre-registered for the game, earning access to an Epic R-99 skin and an Epic Bloodhound skin in addition to other cosmetics.