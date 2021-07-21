Coldzera’s CS:GO streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

Marcelo “coldzera” David is currently playing for FaZe Clan as a rifler. He started his career as a CS:GO player in 2012 and won several tournaments with various teams such as Luminosity Gaming, SK Gaming, FaZe, and many others. He was ranked the best player of 2016 and 2017 by HLTV, crowned PC Player of the Year 2016 by Esports Industry Awards, and the Best Esports Player 2016 by The Game Awards.

Playing and streaming require coldzera to use the best peripherals that suit his playstyle to provide the best experience for his viewers.

If you also enjoy playing CS:GO, you can find coldzera’s settings here.

Mouse

BenQ ZOWIE ZA12-B

Image via BenQ ZOWIE

When it comes to mice, no one size fits all but not all gaming mice are made for esports like the BenQ Zowie ZA12-B. This mouse has a professional-grade Pixart 3360 optical sensor with variable DPI levels from 400 to 3,200 DPI and two side buttons on the left.

The BenQ Zowie ZA12-B weighs 78 grams and has an ergonomic design that allows for a better grip and less fatigue after a long session. Coldzera uses the medium size of the BenQ Zowie ZA12-B, but it’s available in two other sizes to fit many players and playstyles.

Keyboard

SteelSeries Apex Pro

Image via SteelSeries

Playing CS:GO requires a responsive keyboard like the SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical gaming keyboard. This keyboard comes with OmnPoint switches featuring an adjustable actuation distance from 0.4 millimeters to 3.6 millimeters and per-key sensitivity customization.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro also features an OLED smart display to change the settings of the keyboard and other apps and games on the go. If you love RGB peripherals, you’ll love this keyboard because it features up to four RGB modes: Single color, color shift, gradient, and breathing.

Mouse pad

SteelSeries QCK FaZe Clan Edition

Image via SteelSeries

As a FaZe Clan member, it tracks that coldzera uses the SteelSeries QCK FaZe Clan Edition. Made in collaboration with FaZe, the SteelSeries QCK FaZe Clan Edition is made of micro-woven cloth material measuring 17.7 inches wide, 15.7 inches long, and .15 inches tall. It’s optimized for low and high CPI tracking and has a rubberized base to avoid slippage.

Headset

SteelSeries Arctis 7

Image via SteelSeries

Coldzera uses the SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless. The headset is wireless and compatible with PC and PS4. At .78 pounds (354.36g), the SteelSeries Arctis 7 is made with premium materials for comfort after long use. Although it’s wireless, the Arctis 7 has ultra-low latency and zero interference. Regarding the sound quality, it has a precision audio system with the next-generation DTS headphones surround sound, which is only available on PC.

The microphone is among the best in the industry with a frequency response of 20-20,000kHz and is certified by discord for its studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation.

Monitor

BenQ ZOWIE XL2546

Image via BenQ ZOWIE

When playing competitively, you should care more about the refresh rate and response time than high resolution, and the BenQ Zowie XL2546 surely delivers on the former. The BenQ Zowie XL2546 is a 24.5-inch monitor running at 240Hz with a one-millisecond response time.

This monitor can reach a peak brightness of 320cd/m² and supports a variety of port types such as DVI-DL, HDMI, and DisplayPort. The XL2546 also comes with the S-Switch remote, allowing you to save and switch between up to three settings profiles.

The HDMI 2.0 port won’t be completely compatible with the PS5 or the Xbox Series X. If you are looking for a monitor that’s fully compatible with the PS5, this article might help.

Motherboard

ASUS TUF Z390-Plus Gaming

Image via ASUS

It’s essential to have the right CPU and GPU to play and stream your game, but it’s also critical to have the right motherboard to host all other components. The Asus TUF Z390-Plus Gaming supports the socket 1151 for 8th and 9th Gen Intel processors with integrated graphics and PCIe controllers. TUF Gaming motherboards are made for easy and safe DIY builds.

The TUF Z390-Plus Gaming comes with many features such as an advanced Ethernet chip for a much stable connection, Realtek’s s1200a audio codec, integrated Aura Sync RGB, and support for Intel Optane memory.

CPU

Intel Core i9-9900KF Unlocked

Image via Intel

Although CS:GO is not the most demanding game, coldzera uses the Intel Core i9-9900KF because streaming requires a CPU that can handle both the game and the streaming software. The Intel Core i9-9900KF Unlocked is an eight-core 16 thread CPU that clocks up to 5.0GHz.

This CPU is suitable for gamers and streamers. When paired with older GPUs like the GeForce GTX 1080Ti, the i9-9900KF allows players to run at their maximum potential with little to no bottleneck. This CPU performance allows games like CS:GO to run at their maximum frames.

Coldzera’s PC is equipped with 64GB of RAM, and that’s more than enough for CS:GO and most other games running at 1080P resolution.

GPU

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Image via ASUS

You might be surprised to see coldzera use the GTX 1080 TI instead of the Nvidia RTX 20 or 30 series. This variant of the GTX 1080 TI has 11GB of RAM, can handle 4K gaming, and is part of the ROG Strix sub-brand of Asus, meaning it’s tuned for power-hungry games. Most games requiring the Nvidia RTX 20 or 30 series are games made with raytracing lighting, shadow, and reflections, but that’s not the case with CS:GO. The GTX 1080 TI paired with the Intel Core i9-9900KF Unlocked is enough to play and stream CS:GO. This duo allows coldzera to provide an entertaining and reliable stream for his viewers.