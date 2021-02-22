CohhCarnage’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

CohhCarnage has more than seven years of experience as a variety streamer on Twitch, so it’s safe to say he knows what he’s doing.

With more than 3,000 hours of airtime in the past year, CohhCarnage takes “variety” to a level that few other streamers achieve. In the past year, he hasn’t played any game on Twitch for more than 150 hours, and he has streamed in 76 different categories for at least 10 hours.

– 2 computers (Gamer/Streamer) pic.twitter.com/oUxLzWQ1nk — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) July 9, 2020

If there’s one person who knows how to build a setup that will be efficient in nearly every scenario, it’s CohhCarnage.

With a two PC setup and four monitors, it’s not exactly realistic for everyone to copy exactly what Carnage has, but there are a few pieces to his setup that stand out.

Here are some of CohhCarnage’s trusted items.

Mouse: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

So nice you need to use it twice. CohhCarnage uses not one but two Dark Core gaming mouses after being sponsored by Corsair. With 18,000 DPI and eight programmable buttons, CohhCarnage has practically endless possibilities.

Perhaps the biggest downside to this mouse is its weight. With a focus on comfort, the slightly larger ergonomic mouse weighs 133 grams. Though this might not be great for playing shooters, it will certainly do the trick when you’re playing a multitude of single-player games.

Keyboard: Corsair K95

Using some of the best Corsair has to offer, CohhCarnage’s lightweight aluminum keyboard has all of the macro and RGB lighting features one could want.

With 8MB of storage, the keyboard itself can store three custom profiles without needing to use external software on your PC. Meanwhile, a series of extra keys set vertically on the keyboard’s left side provides further customization options.

Headset: Corsair Void Pro RGB

Adding to his plethora of Corsair gear, the Void Pro headset brings a combination of comfort and performance to gaming audio.

With a breathable fabric and memory foam pads, the headset sits nicely on your ears. Meanwhile, the headset uses 50-millimeter neodymium drivers enhanced by Dolby 7.1.

If aesthetics are what you’re looking for, the headsets’ wireless capabilities and RGB will help you create the perfect feel for your stream.

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Shure’s SM7B is the gold standard for streaming microphones, but if you’re on a budget, it might not be the best option. Costing two to three times what some USB alternatives do, the SM7B provides some of the best microphone quality you can get your hands on.

However, if you want to use one, you will likely need to get a mixer. Because the cardioid dynamic microphone uses an XLR connector, you will have to buy an entire extra piece of equipment to include it in your setup. But if the best is what you want, investing in the SM7B will be worth your while.

Mixer: TC Helicon GoXLR

So you decided that you couldn’t do without an SM7B, and now you’re looking for a mixer to go with it. Since you’ve already decided that you’re going all-in, you might as well take a look at CohhCarnage’s GoXLR.

The multi-channel mixer comes with faders that let you adjust the mic, game, and music audio separately. Additionally, the voice FX features let you change up your voice in real-time with reverb and echo, among other things.

Lastly, the mixer can replay samples that you can generate at a moment’s notice or have uploaded before going live to give your stream one more exciting element.