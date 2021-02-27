CoD: Mobile’s Nailbiter event rewards players with helicopter, weapon, and ORV skin

Complete tasks in multiplayer and battle royale matches to get the rewards.

One of the last events for Call of Duty: Mobile’s season one is here. The Nailbiter featured event is giving players weapon XP cards, credits, and skins for completing different missions.

The Nailbiter event will run until March 3 at 6pm CT. Completing tasks will give progress points. Players will get rewards at 60, 80, 90, 100, and 120 points. These are:

10 Weapon XP card (60 points)

300 COD Credits (80 points)

ORV with the Cosmic Wave camo (90 points)

Screengrab via Activision

KRM-262 with Warp camo (100 points)

Screengrab via Activision

Helicopter with Cosmic Wave camo (120 points)

Screengrab via Activision

To earn these points, players have to complete the following tasks:

Complete five consecutive kills in multiplayer (MP) ranked matches three times: 10 points

Kill five enemies with headshots in MP ranked matches: 10 points

Open weapon supply boxes in battle royale (BR) classic mode: 10 points

Enter the top 15 in BR Isolated twice: 10 points

Survive in BR Isolated for 20 minutes: 10 points

Assist teammates three times in MP ranked matches: 20 points

Use scorestreaks 10 times in MP ranked matches: 20 points

Kill 10 enemies with Operator Skills in MP ranked matches: 10 points

Play three ranked matches with friends: 20 points

Open five airdrops in BR: 10 points

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season one will end March 9 at 6pm CT. The second season will begin a day after this. So far, Activision has confirmed a new multiplayer map (Shoot House) and weapon (AS VAL) will be coming in the new season.