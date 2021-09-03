CoD: Mobile season 7’s Cyber Attack event is giving an epic character for free

You can get a lot of other rewards through the event as well.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s main event for the ongoing season seven is here. Cyber Attack offers a lot of rewards to players which includes the epic character, Zero – Dark Ops.

Cyber Attack can be found on the events menu in CoD: Mobile. It will be live until Sept. 15 at 7pm CT.

Advancing through the event is simple. You need to play multiplayer and battle royale matches to collect Zero’s XP. This XP can be used to strengthen the character.

Screengrab via Activision

Through the events page, Zero can be commanded to complete a mission. On doing this, you will get a random reward. The stronger she is, the better chance you have of getting a better reward. Previously earned rewards can’t be earned again. Zero can only be commanded to complete a mission once every six-hour as she needs time to rest.

On the events menu, you will be able to see a bar indicating how much she has been strengthened. Once completed, you will unlock Zero – Dark Ops for free.

You can a lot of other rewards through this event which include weapon skins, credits, a charm, ATV skin, and more. You also have a chance of getting the SKS – Technic Turret.