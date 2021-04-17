CoD: Mobile season 3 roadmap: Coastal map, Renetti, Swords & Stones mode, and more

A lot of exciting features will be released throughout the season.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season three has begun. It’s called Tokyo Escape and has brought the PP19 Bizon, Bull Charge operator skill, and the Oasis multiplayer map to the game.

Other than these, a lot of other features will be releasing throughout the month-long season. This includes another multiplayer map, battle royale class, mode, and more.

Today, Activision revealed the roadmap for Call of Duty: Mobile’s season three. Here is everything launching into the game later this season.

New multiplayer map: Coastal

Image via Activision

Coastal is a CODM exclusive map, which is set on a seaside town.

It will be available for the search and destroy mode in late April.

New Battle Royale class: Spotter

Image via Activision

The battle royale class has two abilities: (Active) Cluster Strike - Launch a cluster airstrike to a designated area. (Passive) Fly Swatter - Shows nearby winged enemies and increases the reload speed of the rocket launcher.

It will be released in mid-May.

New Multiplayer Modes

Swords and Stones

It is a melee-only mode that has a rage buff.

It will be released in early May.

Night Mode Enhanced

The night mode is coming back to the game with a big change.

The night vision goggles will now run out of battery if they’re being used for an extended period.

The mode will be released in late April.

Seasonal Challenges

The Renetti handgun, HS0405 - Stone Mason, and the overclock perk, which speeds up the charging speed of an operator skill, will be released through seasonal challenges. Players can complete missions in these challenges to acquire the new feature.

Renetti: Early May

Overclock Perk: Early May

HS0405 - Stone Mason: Early May

Image via Activision

Other Features