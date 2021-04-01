CoD: Mobile devs introduce several weapon balance changes

A lot of players have been complaining about the weapon balance in season two of Call of Duty: Mobile. Activision has heard these concerns and is working to improve the overall weapon balance in the game.
In a community update yesterday, the developers revealed some changes to the AS-VAL, QQ9, and the Man-O-War in CODM. Besides these, some attachments like the monolithic suppressor, huge suppressor, and the MIP light barrel for the Man-O-War are also getting adjusted.
Here are all the changes in CODM’s March weapon balance:
Weapons
AS-VAL
The weapon was introduced into the game this season, but a lot of players have been complaining about the rifle being a bit weak. This led to Activision buffing the weapon.
- Increased bullet velocity
- Optimized recoil, more stable
- Increased range
- Reduced weapon shake when being hit
- Adjusted damage variables when hitting different body parts
- Increased bullet spread when hip firing
QQ9
The QQ9 SMG was not being used as much in comparison to other weapons in its class. Activision has also buffed the weapon.
- Increased range
- Increasing precision of ADS and hip fire, better recoil control
Man-O-War
With the community complaining about the weapon being too overpowered, Activision has nerfed the weapon a bit. The developer has said that the Man-O-War doesn’t need a “significant nerf” and is making a small change to make it more balanced.
- Decreased hip fire precision
Attachments
Monolithic suppressor
- Removed movement speed reduction when aiming.
- Increased time to aim the weapon when equipped, +7 to +12 percent (except for SMGs).
Huge suppressor
- Removed vertical recoil control.
- Increased time to aim the weapon when equipped, 16 to 22 percent.
MIP light barrel (short) for Man-O-War
- Increased movement speed +2 to +3 percent.
- Increased vertical recoil control: +6 to 7.8 percent.
While these balance changes may seem small, Activision will be introducing more to the game in the future. Yesterday, the company released a new public test build for CODM which is being used only to test weapon balancing.
