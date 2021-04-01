CoD: Mobile devs introduce several weapon balance changes

The AS-VAL and the QQ9 are being buffed, and the Man-O-War is getting a nerf.

A lot of players have been complaining about the weapon balance in season two of Call of Duty: Mobile. Activision has heard these concerns and is working to improve the overall weapon balance in the game.

In a community update yesterday, the developers revealed some changes to the AS-VAL, QQ9, and the Man-O-War in CODM. Besides these, some attachments like the monolithic suppressor, huge suppressor, and the MIP light barrel for the Man-O-War are also getting adjusted.

Here are all the changes in CODM’s March weapon balance:

Weapons

AS-VAL

Screengrab via Activision

The weapon was introduced into the game this season, but a lot of players have been complaining about the rifle being a bit weak. This led to Activision buffing the weapon.

Increased bullet velocity

Optimized recoil, more stable

Increased range

Reduced weapon shake when being hit

Adjusted damage variables when hitting different body parts

Increased bullet spread when hip firing

QQ9

Screengrab via Activision

The QQ9 SMG was not being used as much in comparison to other weapons in its class. Activision has also buffed the weapon.

Increased range

Increasing precision of ADS and hip fire, better recoil control

Man-O-War

Screengrab via Activision

With the community complaining about the weapon being too overpowered, Activision has nerfed the weapon a bit. The developer has said that the Man-O-War doesn’t need a “significant nerf” and is making a small change to make it more balanced.

Decreased hip fire precision

Attachments

Monolithic suppressor

Removed movement speed reduction when aiming.

Increased time to aim the weapon when equipped, +7 to +12 percent (except for SMGs).

Huge suppressor

Removed vertical recoil control.

Increased time to aim the weapon when equipped, 16 to 22 percent.

MIP light barrel (short) for Man-O-War

Increased movement speed +2 to +3 percent.

Increased vertical recoil control: +6 to 7.8 percent.

While these balance changes may seem small, Activision will be introducing more to the game in the future. Yesterday, the company released a new public test build for CODM which is being used only to test weapon balancing.

