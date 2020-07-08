Cloud9 signs Aderr to its PUBG Mobile roster

The team will next be seen in action in the World League.

Cloud9 has signed former Team Unique player Sergey “aderr” Pomerantsev to its PUBG Mobile roster, the organization announced today. He will be competing with Cloud9 in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West, which begins on July 10.

The European player is one of the best from the region. He was a part of the Team Unique roster that won both splits of the PUBG Mobile Club Opens (PMCO) Europe last year. In the fall and spring split global finals, however, the team wasn’t able to continue that performance and settled for ninth and 13th place finishes, respectively.

You've seen him in action with #C9PUBGM and now it's official.



Please join us in welcoming @aderrtheman to the Cloud9 family as our 4th player!

📰 Read more: https://t.co/xWeAgMXJ5V pic.twitter.com/kW7aUMG7K1 — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) July 7, 2020

Aderr was able to win the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) World Cup held in Dec. 2019 with Team Unique. The team finished first, beating out the likes of RRQ Athena and Team Queso.

Aderr will be a part of Cloud9’s main lineup. Terron “Perkisas” Nguyen, on the other hand, will continue in the team as a substitute. Cloud9’s PUBG Mobile roster now consists of Tybalt “UnEeVeN” Mallet, Jack “Beowulf” Schultz, Benjamin “Pyrrha” LeafMeeker, aderr, and Perkisas.

The team will next be seen competing in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West as the fourth seeds from the Americas. The PMWL West has a prize pool of $450,000 with top teams advancing to the PUBG Mobile World Championship later this year.