Cloakzy joins Shroud and Ninja in signing with Loaded Management Firm

Popular streamer and Fortnite pro Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore has signed with Loaded Management Firm, a management firm for content creators and gaming influencers, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter today.

The management firm, which represents a number of other high-profile streamers like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, will oversee Cloakzy’s “digital distribution, merchandise deals, brand partnerships, endorsements, personal appearances and more,” according to the report.

Cloakzy, who has over 1.5 million followers on Twitch, previously competed in the battle royale title under the FaZe Clan banner but recently revealed his plans to leave the team last month. It’s unclear if the Fortnite pro is still affiliated with the team.

FaZe announced in June that it was working with the pro toward his “future departure” from the team. Originally, FaZe tweeted that it was “open to transfer proposals” from other esports organizations but later added it wouldn’t pursue a transfer on its own. The organization also said it would retain his player rights should Cloakzy “wish to be moved elsewhere at a later date.”

Cloakzy followed up with a statement of his own shortly after the organization’s announcement during a livestream, saying that he didn’t want to be transferred to another team so he could instead “focus on [himself].”