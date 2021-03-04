Clix’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

Misfits Gaming’s Clix is one of the many young gamers the Fortnite esports boom thrust into the spotlight.

In 2017, at the age of 16, Clix started streaming on Twitch. After qualifying for the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, he’s been relatively successful on the platform. With more than three million followers and a slew of channel sponsors, Clix might be young, but he knows how to stream like a veteran.

If you want to stream like Clix, here are some of the setup pieces you might want to look at getting.

Mouse: Finalmouse Air58 Ninja Cherry Blossom Red

Photo by Finalmouse via Amazon

Finalmouse is one of the most popular mouse companies among Fortnite players. The company’s ultra-lightweight mice are perfect for cranking 90s and flick-shooting heads.

The manufacturer sold out of the Air58 long ago, but it’s still occasionally purchasable on third-party websites. However, if you’re looking to have the same kind of control that Clix does, you’ll be spending a lot more than you might spend on a more accessible gaming mouse.

Keyboard: Clix x Matrix 60 percent keyboard

Image Via Matrix Keyboards

Similar to the mouse that he uses, Clix’s custom keyboard made by Matrix is tough to find. The tournament-style keyboard is compact and customized to Clix’s liking, with red and black keys all around.

The base of the keyboard’s cord also says “Clix” to add that extra level of personalization. If you’re looking to give your stream setup a red theme, this will be a perfect keyboard to throw it all together.

Headset: Beyerdynamic DT 990 PRO

Image via Beyerdynamic

Beyerdynamic’s open-back headphones come with soft velour ear pads that emphasize comfort for long streaming sessions.

These wired headphones come in black and gray, and while they aren’t cheap, they won’t run you as much as other streamers’ headphones. The DT 990 PROs are ideal for people looking to find a middle ground between budget headphones and expensive studio audio equipment.

Mic: HyperX QuadCast

Image via HyperX

Like the Beyerdynamic headset, the HyperX QuadCast will serve you well if you’re looking to produce a quality stream without spending loads of money on equipment.

While many streamers use microphones with XLR cables that require you to buy a mixer, HyperX’s USB mic simplifies the technical aspects of streaming without sacrificing quality.

Webcam: Logitech C920 HD webcam

Screengrab via Logitech

The Logitech C920 HD is one of the most highly recommended USB webcams on the market. The camera caps out at 1080p for video calling and streaming, is compatible with nearly all software, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Many professional streamers end up buying expensive professional cameras for their setup. But if gaming content is the emphasis of your stream, this webcam will be more than enough to give your fans everything they need to see.