Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the summer with PUBG Mobile

A prize pool of about $100,000 is up for grabs.

The Chipotle Challenger Series 2021 has returned for its summer season with the battle royale game, PUBG Mobile.

It has a total prize pool of about $100,000 in cash and rewards. There will be eight open-for-all qualifiers between July 12 and 22 to decide 24 of the teams in the Summer Grand Finale. Eight teams will also receive a direct invite to the finals. Only players from the USA or Canada can register for the competition through the official website.

Each qualifier will have a prize pool of $2,500, 30,000 PUBG Mobile UC, and the Chipotle Challenger Series custom headsets by ASTRO Gaming. These will be split between the top four teams.

The Summer Grand Finale will happen on July 25. Besides the $65,000 prize pool, the top teams will be rewarded with a year’s worth of free tacos and burritos at the restaurant chain.

The @ChipotleTweets Challenger Series is back with PUBG MOBILE! 🌯



Secure your spot in one of the 8 qualifiers by signing up at https://t.co/KvOfvOCe5q



Qualifiers kick off on July 12th through July 22nd – see if you have what it takes! 💪 pic.twitter.com/funHbmjg2X — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 28, 2021

The Chipotle Challenger Series features a total prize pool of $275,000 throughout 2021. It features four series in the spring, summer, fall, and winter of the year. In the spring, the challenger series featured Fortnite.