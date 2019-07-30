CEO of ONE Championship announces esports initiative with Dentsu

ONE Championship, a Singapore-based MMA promotion that ranks as Asia’s largest global sports media property, has announced ONE Esports in partnership with Dentsu. Events are already planned, starting with the FGC and Dota 2 circuit.

While many in the West would have heard of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), ONE takes the martial arts crown in the East. Led by CEO Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship has had a meteoric rise, turning into what is possibly the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In partnership with Dentsu, itself one of the largest advertising companies in the world, ONE Esports promises to be “Asia’s largest esports championship series, featuring some of the world’s biggest games with the world’s best teams and players.”

Related: ESL Clash of Nations will host its Asia finals in Bangkok

To celebrate ONE’s 100th event, ONE will be holding the inaugural Martial Arts Fan Fest in Tokyo, Japan, bringing together the best fighters from two worlds: physical and electronic. The esports side kicks off the very first ONE Tekken Tokyo Invitational and the ONE Street Fighter Tokyo Challenge in Tokyo on October 5-6.

Dota 2 follows closely behind, with the ONE Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational taking place this year on Dec 20 to 22, and another edition in Jakarta, Indonesia next year from April 17 to 19.

With their impressive track record and experience at hosting live events, ONE Esports is sure to fire up the Asian professional gaming scene.

