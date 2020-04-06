CCG players unite in Cards for Humanity COVID-19 charity tournament

Collectible card game players can compete in Cards for Humanity, a COVID-19 charity tournament featuring gameplay in Magic: The Gathering Arena, Legends of Runeterra, Gwent, and Mythgard, starting April 11.

983 Media is running its largest multi-game tournament to date this weekend to raise funds for the Solidarity Response Fund, a worldwide operation fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines. The charity event will feature four tournaments in MTG Arena, LoR, Gwent, and Mythgard.

Cards for Humanity tournaments will take place on April 11 to 12 with a top-eight 16-hour live broadcast airing on Saturday, April 18. Each CCG tournament will have its own broadcast team during the livestream, featuring top casters like Darick “CHARM3R” Oswalt, Merchant, AliasV, WatchFlake, and Dane McBeard.

Registration is now live for each of the four tournaments and open to all players on the 983Media website. Players who make it to the top-eight must be able to record their gameplay for the April 18 broadcast.

MTG Arena

Players are required to bring one deck to compete in a best-of-three Standard format via MTG Arena. Day one will include eight rounds of Swiss, followed by a top-16 single-elimination bracket on day two. The tournament will have open decklists.

Legends of Runeterra

The LoR tournament is for North American server players only. One deck is submitted for a best-of-three format with open decklists. Day one will include eight rounds of Swiss, followed by a top-16 single-elimination bracket on day two.

Gwent

Players will compete with three decks from three different factions in a best-of-three, ban one, win two, format. Day one will include eight rounds of Swiss, followed by a top-16 single-elimination bracket on day two. Players will have access to open decklists.

Mythgard

Mythgard players will submit one deck in a best-of-three, open decklist format. Day one will include eight rounds of Swiss, followed by a top-16 single-elimination bracket on day two.