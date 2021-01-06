Capcom updates video policy on content creation and sharing

Japanese video game developer Capcom updated its video policy today, mostly targeting content creators and streamers on various platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. Fan-derived content, such as mods, could be taken down on a “case by case basis.”

Content creators who add value to their videos, such as tutorials, let’s plays, reviews, or reactions, are permitted. The company says users should refrain from uploading raw game footage without adding their own content unless the console or device “permits sharing.”

Monetization through the hosting sites’ advertising and partner programs is permissible. Donations through services such as YouTube’s SuperChat and Twitch’s Bits are fine as well, provided that the associated content is available freely to the public.

But commercialization, such as limiting Capcom’s materials behind paywalls, is strictly forbidden.

“In particular, we do not allow you to create new content using our game if a paid subscription is required for people to access our specific content,” Capcom said.

Considering that platforms like Twitch offer streamers the option to set the availability of VODs to subscribers only, this particular clause could prove to be a contested point.

Regarding fan-derived content such as mods, Capcom “reserves the right to take down content that is found to be inappropriate or objectionable, at our discretion.”

“Using Capcom titles to create video and other content… that is illegal, racist, sexist, prejudicial to sexual orientation, sexually explicit, disparaging, promotes hate crimes, or is otherwise offensive is not tolerated,” Capcom said.

Plus, such content should be age-appropriate. Dante swearing probably won’t raise any eyebrows, but Phoenix Wright doing the same would.

The developer reiterated that the written policy serves as a guideline and not “express permission nor an official license” for fans to “create mods or derivative works.”