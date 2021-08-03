Can Zacian and Zamazenta be shiny in Pokémon Go?

More Pokémon from the Galar region are setting the stage to debut in Pokémon Go, introducing more than just Galarian forms and their evolutions. Among these Pokémon are the legendary Pokémon that grace the covers of Sword and Shield, Zacian and Zamazenta, who will be debuting in raids.

Zacian and Zamazenta join new Pokémon from the Galar region like Skwovet and Falinks that are coming to the world of Pokémon Go. Previously, only Pokémon like Meowth and Zigzagoon with their Galarian forms were available in the game, as well as their special evolutions only attainable in these forms. This influx of Galar region Pokémon will join the game as a part of the Ultra Unlock 3: Sword and Shield event, which players unlocked via completing the challenges during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. This event is set to start on Aug. 20 and last until Aug. 31.

Like other legendary Pokémon upon their introduction to Go, Zacian and Zamazenta won’t be obtainable in their shiny forms during this event. Both Pokémon will only be available in their Hero of Many Battles forms, meaning they’ll lack their Steel-typing and access to some of their most powerful moves. Their Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield forms, respectively, will likely be available at some point in the future.

Players looking to catch Zacian can encounter it in five-star raids from Aug. 21 to 26. For players seeking Zamazenta, they can obtain it in five-star raids from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock 3: Sword and Shield event starts on Aug. 21, featuring both Zacian and Zamazenta in raids as well as numerous other Pokémon from the Galar region available in the wild. When the event ends on Aug. 31, neither legendary Pokémon will be available to be obtained via raids until they return sometime in the future.