Can you send Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME?

Would-be trainers woke up this morning to find Pokémon HOME finally available to download, letting trainers across the world store their precious Pokémon online to transfer into Pokémon Sword and Shield. (Should they be in the game’s Pokédex)

While the service currently allows you to trade Pokémon between the Let’s Go series, Sword, Shield, and Bank, no Pokémon GO option seems to be available even though Game Freak and Nintendo said the process was possible.

So, can you actually transfer Pokemon between GO and HOME?

The short answer? Not yet. Nintendo and Game Freak have not added the option to the game yet to allow you to transfer Pokémon between the two games but will do so in the future.

You will need to have a paid subscription to HOME in the future to make it would though just like how you need to pay to transfer Pokémon between Bank and HOME the time of writing.

Sadly there is no timeframe on when this option will become available but we will update this article when any information comes out, so be sure to check back here in the future!