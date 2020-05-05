Can you see and use text chat in TFT Mobile?

This likely won't be the answer you're looking for.

Teamfight Tactics Mobile is available across the world on phones and tablets. Players have had the chance to fight alongside their favorite Little Legends for glory no matter where they are.

When playing the game, however, you might hear a distinct pinging sound that will seem familiar to those who have played the PC version of TFT. This pinging noise comes from a text chat that PC players can take part in to talk to all competitors in the game. But on mobile, it’s nowhere to be seen.

Is there an actual way to see and use text chat in TFT Mobile? Well, sadly, there isn’t.

While TFT does have crossplay enabled so you can play with PC and mobile players at the same time, the game’s text chat is only useable and seeable to those playing on PC.

This means that TFT Mobile players have no way to see the text chat, access it, or talk back to other players at all, even if they can still hear a chat going on between the other players in the game.

There’s also no indication that the feature will ever become usable in TFT Mobile. Riot Games hasn’t announced any plans to bring text chat to mobile devices anytime soon.