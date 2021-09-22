The Pokémon Company recently announced the next event taking place in Pokémon Go, which will celebrate the launch of the Netflix-produced film Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. During this event, there will be themed Pokémon available to catch in Pokémon Go.

A new addition will be the Legendary Pokémon Zarude. The Rogue Monkey Pokémon will be made available through limited-time Special Research tasks beginning on Oct. 1 to the Oct. 10.

While you only have this period to acquire the special research, you can activate it at any time after to trigger an encounter with Zarude. For shiny hunters, this will mean gathering as many as possible to have the highest chance of encountering a shiny variant.

Can you get shiny Zarude in Pokémon Go?

Image via The Pokémon Company

You might want to save your time, since Niantic has not shared any information regarding the legendary Pokémon’s shiny variant being made available.

This has been the case for most legendary Pokémon on their first appearance within Pokémon Go. But a shiny variant will likely be introduced down the line. For now, though, you won’t be able to add a shiny Zarude to your list of shiny Pokémon.

There hasn’t been any information shared on how you’ll be able to find Zarude following this event, so don’t miss out on this best opportunity to add the Pokémon to your collection in celebration of Pokémon’s upcoming film.