Can Shaymin be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go Fest is back for its 2022 edition. This year, the event is split in different parts, one being a global online event on June 4 and 5, while other parts include three in-person events and a special finale event. These will take place throughout the months of July and August.

As usual, players will find tons of new content during Pokémon Go Fest, especially the ones who bought tickets to the event. They can be acquired at the in-game shop for $14.99 and give you access to both days of the online event. For ticketed players, special content includes a bigger chance of finding Shiny Pokémon, exclusive Collection Challenges, and a unique Special Research.

The Mythical Pokémon Shaymin is making its debut in the game as a reward for players who work to complete that Special Research. The Gratitude Pokémon is initially available in only one of its formes, and players are wondering if they can find a Shiny version of it.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shaymin and its Shiny availability.

Are Shaymin Land Forme and Shaymin Sky Forme available as Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

At the time of its debut, Shaymin is only available in its Land Forme. The Grass-type can be found as a reward from a Special Research that is exclusive to event ticket holders. Niantic has not revealed any news on the release of the Grass/Flying Sky Forme, but it does appear on the key art for in-person Go Fest events, which means players still need to wait a little longer.

The same goes for Shaymin’s Shiny versions. When new species debut on Pokémon Go, Niantic usually doesn’t add their Shiny variants right away, instead saving them to create more hype in a future event. That is the case for Shaymin Sky Forme too, which won’t be available as a Shiny for now, based on the information we have for when it will appear later this Summer in a follow-up Go Fest event. There are, however, several species that are available in those alternate colors for the first time during Pokémon Go Fest 2022, including Axew, Karrablast, Numel, Shelmet, and Shroomish.