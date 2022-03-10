Can Oricorio be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go’s Festival of Colors event is going global for its 2022 iteration and with it, the Dancing Pokémon Oricorio makes its debut in the game.

Oricorio is a unique Pokémon, in that it has multiple forms based on different styles of dancing and movement. Each of the Styles changes the Pokémon’s appearance and type to coincide with its new looks.

In Pokémon Go, each of Oricorio’s four Styles is region-locked to a certain part of the world, meaning players will only be able to obtain one until they can trade with another player, access the others through an event, or the Form Change mechanic is applied to Oricorio.

Baile Style Oricorio – Europe, the Middle East, Africa

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio – Americas

Pa’u Style Oricorio – African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands

Sensu Style Oricorio – Asia-Pacific region

And, for players who are looking to capture one or all of Oricorio’s Style variants, all of them are available from the start in their specific regions. Oricorio as a whole is not available to encounter as a Shiny, however.

Niantic rarely makes a Pokémon available with its Shiny variant when it first becomes obtainable in Pokémon Go, barring a few exceptions. This will likely change in a future event where players have access to multiple Oricorio Styles at once, but until then, it is Shiny-locked as well as region-locked.