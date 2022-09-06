Fans of the Pokémon license can hunt the Shiny version of the creatures in pretty much all games from the universe, and Pokémon Go is part of them.

Not all Pokémon present in the mobile game have a Shiny version, however. Many times, Niantic won’t introduce them with their counterpart, but will add this version later, usually alongside special events.

As a Pokémon from the fifth generation, Munna was introduced less than two years ago in Pokémon Go. The players might wonder if its shiny version is available: it’s a yellow variant that they cannot miss when encountering it, in addition to the usual stars that show it’s a shiny Pokémon.

Can Munna be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Munna was not available in its Shiny version when it was first introduced to Pokémon Go, and it took Niantic over a year to add it, but it’s now possible to encounter it in this version.

The Shiny version of Munna was lauched alongside the latest Pokémon Go Fest, last summer, during its final event on Aug. 27. It can be encountered in pretty much all the capture modes available, such as the traditional encounter in the wild but also from hatching eggs or through raids.

The Season of Light event will be the perfect event to try and get a Shiny Munna, since its spawn rate is being increased today, from 6pm to 7pm, local time. The players are also getting doubled Stardust from catching Munna during this hour, so it’ll be the opportunity to head out and go Shiny hunting.