Some mysterious Ultra Wormholes have been spotted all over the world, bringing new Ultra Beasts with them. Test Your Mettle, a new Pokémon Go event, is bringing Kartana, the Drawn Sword Pokémon, and Celesteela, the Launch Pokémon, to the game for the first time. The two species will complement each other, each taking over five-star raids on one-half of the world.

From Sept. 13 to 27, Celesteela is the five-star raid boss for the entire Southern Hemisphere. During the same time period, Kartana is taking over five-star raids north of the Equator line. That likely also includes the two species as bosses for the Raid Hours, which increase the number of five-star battles for an hour, on Sept. 14 and 21. Raid Hours take place every Wednesday.

But if one of your priorities is collecting Shiny Pokémon, you might want to know beforehand what the odds of catching a Shiny Kartana are, if any. Knowing that should allow you to not waste time (or a good catch) looking for a Shiny if it’s not available, or encourage you to dedicate more time to these raids if it is available.

Can Kartana be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The standard move for Niantic, when it comes to new Pokémon releases in Go, is that new species will rarely, if ever, debut with a Shiny version available. That way, the release of a Shiny form for an existing Pokémon can be used in a future event, thus making that content last longer.

This is exactly the approach for Kartan. Sadly, a Shiny form is not available as of yet. Niantic should add it to the game in another event in the future, whether it’s a month or even a couple of years from now.