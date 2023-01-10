If you thought that was Pikachu or Raichu, look again. The tiny rodent is Dedenne, an Electric and Fairy dual-type from Kalos who is headlining the Pokémon Go event Twinkling Fantasy, dedicated to the mystical and rare Fairy and Dragon Pokémon.

Dedenne is part of what players usually call the “Pikachu family,” an unofficial term for all these small, Electric-type rodents who resemble the classic Pokémon. The family includes Plusle and Minun, as well as Pachirisu and Emolga. Very few of those are missing from Pokémon Go at this point, with the most recent evolution line of Pawmo, Pawmot, and Pawmi absent for now.

If you’re looking to complete your Collection Challenge for the Twinkling Fantasy event, you might have noticed that it is necessary to catch a Dedenne.

The silhouette and description do not specify if you need to catch a regular or a Shiny, but Go collectors know this is an opportunity to complete their personal collections—if the Pokémon are available, that is.

For those wondering if Dedenne can be Shiny in Pokémon Go, here is the latest information.

Can Dedenne be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Fortunately for Shiny hunters, Dedenne is available as a Shiny in Pokémon Go, making its debut on Jan. 10, 2023, with this sparkly event.

The regular version of the Pokémon was released on Nov. 5, 2021, as part of the game’s take on Diwali, an Indian celebration marked by the lighting of clay lamps. It was the only new arrival then, and the Shiny is the only new arrival of Twinkling Fantasy besides Mega Salamance.

As a Shiny, Dedenne becomes slightly darker than in the regular Pokémon Go version. Its orange body becomes a medium shade of brown, while details in its ears and belly change from a super light shade of yellow to a darker, more vibrant one.