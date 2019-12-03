Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has more Twitch loot to celebrate season one

Season one is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and it’s bringing more than just maps and weapons. Players can also now earn loot by watching eligible Twitch streams.

Watching an eligible stream for one hour will earn a Double XP token. Two hours earn a Wings of Valor emblem, three hours gets the “Best in Class” spray, and four hours will net players the “Hand Cannon” animated calling card.

This is the third time CoD: MW has had Twitch-related drops. Drops were enabled for the game during launch and then again around Veterans Day to spread the word of the Call of Duty Endowment charity organization.

The current Twitch promotion lasts from Dec. 3 until Dec. 10 at 2pm CT.

To earn drops, players will need to link some accounts before they become eligible. To link your Twitch and Call of Duty accounts, follow the directions below:

Step one: Get a Call of Duty account

Registering for a Call of Duty account is a relatively easy process that gives you some awesome benefits. Accounts make it possible for cross-play to be enabled in Modern Warfare and you’ll receive all the latest intel and personalized stats.

Get an account by going here. If you already have an account, you’re all set.

Step two: Link and re-link

Once you have a Call of Duty account, connect it to your Twitch account so you can start earning.

If you already have a Twitch account, you must re-link. Re-linking ensures you have enabled the correct permissions to earn rewards.

Go here to re-link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts.

Step three: Watch and earn

Then, you’ll need to head to Twitch and get a look at the streamers who are playing Modern Warfare. On drop-eligible streams, you’ll see a callout that “drops are enabled” so you know you’re officially watching and earning. From there, click the stream and enjoy the gameplay.