Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 8 might be called Apocalypse Day, could go live on July 11

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season eight could be called Apocalypse Day, according to a teaser posted by the Garena CoD: Mobile Indonesia Instagram account earlier today. It will likely arrive on July 11, according to the teaser.

While the image was posted by the Garena version of CoD: Mobile, seasons and battle passes are usually identical between the Garena and global versions of the game.

Related: Call of Duty Mobile Garena and Global—what’s the difference?

The current season of the game, called Radioactive Agent, will end on July 9. The new season’s update could arrive on the same date with some interesting features, including a new potential map and soldier. The season eight battle pass, on the other hand, may begin on July 11.

A tweet by the official Call of Duty: Mobile account last month teased the release of the Highrise map in the game. The medium-sized Modern Warfare 2 map is set on top of a skyscraper.

The main antagonist from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise, Vladimir Makarov, could also be coming to the game with the new season.

All details about the new season will be revealed in a community update later this week, Activision previously said.

Activision will also be releasing a public test beta later this month. This will only be for Android users and is used to test upcoming features in the game. With the next major update for the game scheduled in August, this beta may reveal everything that’s coming to the game later this summer.