Call of Duty: Mobile’s Jan. 30 community update reveals new map, upcoming events

The Jan. 30 Call of Duty: Mobile community update revealed some exciting stuff that will come to the game soon.

The newest multiplayer map is “Cage.” What makes this map special is that it is the first new map for the mobile version of the Call of Duty franchise. All other maps in the game were from a past Call of Duty version.

Recent leaks previously revealed this map. No release date has been revealed yet, though.

Image via Activision

The events that will be running are:

Jan. 20 to Feb. 9: Lunar Festival Events

Jan. 27 to Feb. 2: Sticks and Stones Mode

Jan. 31 to Feb. 6: Prop Hunt Mode

Jan. 31 to Feb. 13: XS1 Goliath scorestreak challenge

Feb. 3 to Feb. 9: Battle royale challenge mode

Related: New scorestreak XS1 Goliath arrives in Call of Duty: Mobile

Activision also said that it is trying to balance the free content versus the paid content in the Lunar New Year events after complaints from the community regarding the same. It assured fans that their feedback matters and will go into shaping future events.