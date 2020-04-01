Call of Duty: Mobile unveils Team Play, 2-vs-2 showdown

Call of Duty: Mobile has launched events to keep players entertained during the coronavirus lockdown. These events include the Team Play event, April Fools’ day mission, the two-vs-two showdown, and the Jester’s Trove Exchange.

All these events can be found in the events tab of the game.

Team Play event

The rewards for the Team Play event include:

Boat with Easter ’20 camo

Reticulated skin for the UL736 rifle

Easter ’20 frame

As the name suggests, these can be unlocked by teaming up with friends to complete specific missions in matches. This includes playing one, three, and five multiplayer matches with friends, messaging a friend for five days, and more.

The Team play event will run until April 8.

April Fools’ Day mission and Jester’s Trove exchange

The April Fools’ Day missions are very simple. Players have to play between one to 25 matches in any mode to unlock as many “fool’s hats.”

These fools’ hats can be exchanged for real rewards through the Jester’s Trove exchange event. Thirty fools’ hats can be exchanged for the cubic illusion skin with the DL Q33 sniper rifle, while 15 fools’ hats will give the BK57 assault rifle with the reticulated camo.

Both the events will run until April 5.

Two-vs-two showdown event

Arriving with the all-new two-vs-two mode is the showdown event. Players have to complete missions in the new mode to earn rewards.

Missions include killing ten enemies, playing one match, and so on in the two-vs-two mode. Completing these missions will grant rewards ranging from 100 credits to even the XPR-50 sniper rifle with the reticulated skin.