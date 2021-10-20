Call of Duty: Mobile season 9 roadmap revealed

There are a lot of features coming to the game over the next month.

Halloween has arrived into Call of Duty: Mobile with season nine, called Nightmare.

While the content update for the ninth season has already dropped in-game, all the new features haven’t been released yet. Just like past seasons, these will be released gradually throughout season nine.

Currently, players can enjoy the return of the Undead Siege mode with a few upgrades and the Drop Zone mode. When season nine officially begins tomorrow, the battle pass will contain the new Swordfish rifle and the TAK-5 operator skill.

Later in the season, the following features will be released.

Halloween Standoff

The Halloween-themed map is coming back to CoD: Mobile.

It will be released in late October.

👍 And of course we can’t forget about this one.



🎃 Halloween Standoff is returning for the next season of #CODMobile. A surprise mystery lies ahead… pic.twitter.com/4d2jo9OkSB — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 16, 2021

Pumpkin Confirmed

The Halloween-themed mode is returning to the game in late October.

The mode is similar to the Kill Confirmed, except the dog tags are replaced by pumpkins.

Havoc Sawmill

This will be the newest map in CoD: Mobile.

The Modern Warfare map will arrive on mobile devices in early November.

Charly – Wolves

The operator will be available in the credit store in early November.

Pumped

This is the newest battle royale class which allows players to jetpack into the air.

It will be released in mid-November.

⬆👍 Better vertical = more advantage!



🚀 Take flight in the new Battle Royale class, Pumped, coming as a part of the next new season in #CODMobile. pic.twitter.com/8N8dHTIBbg — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 18, 2021

Seasonal Challenges