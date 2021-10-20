Call of Duty: Mobile season 9 roadmap revealed

Halloween has arrived into Call of Duty: Mobile with season nine, called Nightmare.
While the content update for the ninth season has already dropped in-game, all the new features haven’t been released yet. Just like past seasons, these will be released gradually throughout season nine.
Currently, players can enjoy the return of the Undead Siege mode with a few upgrades and the Drop Zone mode. When season nine officially begins tomorrow, the battle pass will contain the new Swordfish rifle and the TAK-5 operator skill.
Later in the season, the following features will be released.
Halloween Standoff
- The Halloween-themed map is coming back to CoD: Mobile.
- It will be released in late October.
Pumpkin Confirmed
- The Halloween-themed mode is returning to the game in late October.
- The mode is similar to the Kill Confirmed, except the dog tags are replaced by pumpkins.
Havoc Sawmill
- This will be the newest map in CoD: Mobile.
- The Modern Warfare map will arrive on mobile devices in early November.
Charly – Wolves
- The operator will be available in the credit store in early November.
Pumped
- This is the newest battle royale class which allows players to jetpack into the air.
- It will be released in mid-November.
Seasonal Challenges
- A new piece of tactical equipment, weapon, and blueprint will be released through seasonal challenges. Players will have to complete missions to get these.
- Flash Drone: The tactical equipment will be released in mid-November.
- Thumper: The explosive weapon will be released in mid-November.
- Razorback – Alter Ghoul: The new blueprint will be available in mid-November.