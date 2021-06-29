Call of Duty: Mobile season 5 is now live

The fifth season's battle pass has four epic characters and five weapon blueprints.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season five, called In Deep Water, has kicked off.

This season’s battle pass contains four epic characters, namely Roze – Foreshadow, Rorke – Man Hunter, Otter – Backstroke, and Merrick. There are also five epic weapons in the battle pass: the BK57 – Counter Stealth Unit, CR-56 AMAX – Torpedo, DR-H – Rebreather, QXR – Close Catch, and PP19 Bizon – Devilfish.

Other than this, players will be able to unlock a legendary calling card, avatar, frame, and more. CoD: Mobile’s season five battle pass costs 220 CP. There is also a free battle pass that offers significantly lesser rewards. However, players will be able to unlock the new operator skill K9 unit and assault rifle CR-56 AMAX at tiers 14 and 21 respectively.

Season five has also brought the Modern Warfare map Suldal Harbor to CoD: Mobile. It’s located on the edge of the Black Sea and has various corners and bunkers between compact buildings.

The new perk Gung-Ho is also available in CoD: Mobile through a seasonal challenge. It allows players to hip-fire, throw grenades, and reload while sprinting.

Besides these, a lot of new features will be released throughout the fifth season. This includes two new maps (Docks and Aniyah Incursion), BR class (Rewind), modes (Cranked Confirmed and Ground Mission), and a weapon (Shorty).