Call of Duty: Mobile players can now link their official CoD account to the game

Call of Duty: Mobile players can now link their accounts to the official Call of Duty account. Players who do so will also get the Outrider-Arctic skin for free.

To link the accounts, players have to open the Call of Duty: Mobile app and log into their existing accounts. Players then have to follow these steps:

Go to settings by pressing the gear icon at the top of the screen. In the settings, players have to click on the top right of the screen on the icon that displays whether a player’s account is linked to any of his social media accounts. From the options that appear, click on the Call of Duty button. The player will be redirected to the browser where he has to login to his Call of Duty account using his email address and password. Click Login Now.

Players who successfully do this can navigate back to the game where they will find the Outrider-Arctic skin waiting in their mailbox.

For players who don’t have a Call of Duty account, they can register for it on the official website here. They can then follow the steps above to receive the Outrider-Arctic skin.