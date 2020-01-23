Call of Duty: Mobile players can now link their official CoD account to the game

Call of Duty: Mobile players can now link their accounts to the official Call of Duty account. Players who do so will also get the Outrider-Arctic skin for free.
To link the accounts, players have to open the Call of Duty: Mobile app and log into their existing accounts. Players then have to follow these steps:
- Go to settings by pressing the gear icon at the top of the screen.
- In the settings, players have to click on the top right of the screen on the icon that displays whether a player’s account is linked to any of his social media accounts.
- From the options that appear, click on the Call of Duty button.
- The player will be redirected to the browser where he has to login to his Call of Duty account using his email address and password.
- Click Login Now.
Players who successfully do this can navigate back to the game where they will find the Outrider-Arctic skin waiting in their mailbox.
For players who don’t have a Call of Duty account, they can register for it on the official website here. They can then follow the steps above to receive the Outrider-Arctic skin.