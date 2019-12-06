Call of Duty: Mobile community update Dec. 6

After just two months, Call of Duty: Mobile has solidified itself as one of the biggest games of 2019. Despite being on the mobile platform, its seen huge growth, reaching up to 170 million registered downloads.

Activision isn’t slowing down, either. The company is riding the game’s success by hotfixing, patching, and updating whenever possible.

Here are the full community updates for Call of Duty: Mobile.

Battle Royale – Holiday updates

Image via Activision

Since the release of the Battle Royale season two update, the Isolated map has been slowly transforming. There’s already a mysterious circus lurking about, but with the latest update, there are even more changes and untold mysteries to discover.

Bug reports

Activision has proved to fix many of the bugs plaguing the game, including Android controller issues, white screen issues, invisible enemies, and crashing.

Many of the issues have yet to be fixed but Activision is investigating them seriously. In the coming days and weeks, they should be fixed.

Players experiencing problems with DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controllers are instructed to keep an eye out for updates.

White screen issues have been impacting Android users since the launch of season two, who some players still encountering the issue.

Activision offered a few troubleshooting options to solve the problem: “Clear the cache on your device. Generally, this found under the Settings option on your phone and it is an option for specific applications under the Storage section,” Activision wrote. “If you are using a guest account please make sure to link your account to Google Play, Facebook, or Line before doing this or you will lose your player data.” If that doesn’t work, “shut down and restart your device,” or “uninstall and reinstall Call of Duty: Mobile,” Activision added.

Zombies mode

Image via Activision