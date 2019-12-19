Call of Duty: Mobile leak shows new weapons, Prop Hunt, and more arriving tomorrow

Call of Duty: Mobile fans, get your Santa hats and present-wrapping gear ready. New holiday-themed content is set to arrive in the mobile game tomorrow, according to a leak.

A Twitter account called CODMobileLeaks did as its name suggests and showed off unreleased content that is allegedly supposed to come to the game tomorrow..

Call of Duty: Mobile News on Twitter HS2126 & UL736 Coming Soon In Battle Royale & It Also Looks Like We’ll Be Getting 2 New Characters, Holiday Raid & Prop Hunt On December 20th‼❄

The leak includes two new weapons: the HS2126 shotgun and the UL736 light machine gun. The latter looks similar to a shotgun called the M1216 that was featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

Also included in the leak was a sneak peek at two new characters, including the popular Gaz from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The other is a Christmas-themed character who looks a lot like Santa Claus.

Rounding out the leak was news that the popular Prop Hunt game mode is also coming tomorrow, along with a holiday version of the map Raid. Prop Hunt was first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and morphs one team into inanimate objects while the other team hunts them down to win the match.

It’s a great time to be a Call of Duty fan, with CoD: Modern Warfare becoming the most popular title in the franchise this generation, and Call of Duty: Mobile dominating the mobile scene.