cadiaN’s CS:GO streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Currently playing for Heroic, Casper “cadiaN” Møller is a Danish Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player recognized for his rising prominence and ability to clutch on the mainstage. His role with Heroic is the in-game leader and AWPer, and he’s been flourishing on the team since he started with them in 2019.

Naturally, fans of the Dane are eager to know his gaming and streaming setup, hoping to emulate his CS:GO abilities. CadiaN’s in-game settings are also readily available.

This mouse lives up to its name: SUPERLIGHT—the lightest gaming mouse Logitech has ever produced. The generic-like shape is suitable for most hand and grip types with easily accessible side buttons. There’s only two side buttons on the left side though, which might deter left-handed or MMORPG gamers.

The Logitech G Pro X SUPERLIGHT offers solid performance, thanks to low click latency, high polling rate, and easily adjusted DPI—customizable by increments of 50, from 100 DPI to (an ungodly) 25,600 DPI. All of this means being able to fine-tune your settings just how you like it. It also boasts battery levels of up to 70 hours, allowing for extensive gaming sessions.

For top-notch performance without all of the bells and whistles, the Logitech G Pro X SUPERLIGHT is a strong candidate; just be prepared for a hefty price tag of about $200.

Choosing a comfortable and suitable mousepad for play style can significantly impact gaming experience and performance—just as much as any other peripheral.

The Logitech G640 is a full cloth pad, allowing users to glide across it effortlessly. It’s ideal for gamers who use low to medium sensitivity. However, there’s plenty of surface area (45.5cm x 40cm) and texture quality for immediate stopping power and control, keeping higher sensitivities happy, too.

For comparison, the Logitech G-SR is similarly made if you’re looking for a mousepad with added friction.

Image via Logitech

When it comes to tenkeyless mechanical keyboards, few rival the Logitech G Pro X.

The switches are Logitech GX Blue Clicky, which offer tactile and audio feedback, thanks to a slight bump prior to key actuation. Switches are easily swappable to match personal preference if you elect to go with alternatives.

Build quality is top-notch, the included detachable USB cable proves durable and convenient, and the tenkeyless size offers plenty of keyboard real-estate for gamers’ needs. However, a lack of media controls may deter some.

If you’re looking for a keyboard that’s built well and offers practical, customizable options—like switches, the Logitech G Pro X shouldn’t be overlooked.

Image: HyperX

The HyperX Cloud II delivers balanced audio, low latency, and a quality microphone in an aesthetically pleasing package with just the right about of gamer touch.

While the microphone is detachable, this headset passes as regular headphones, although its bulky size and prominent gamer appearance might have it feeling out of place out in the wild. It’s also well-built, sturdy, and comfortable—with spacious ear cups that should fit most.

Lack of noise cancellation and non-wireless might be a deal-breaker for some, but all-in-all, this headset offers a solid package for gamers.

Performance over everything sums up the BenQ Zowie XL2546K. Thanks to 240Hz, minimal input lag, and excellent blur reduction, this monitor delivers smooth and responsive gameplay at a high level.

A 25-inch panel equipped with 1080p resolution isn’t ideal for gamers who prefer breathtaking visuals, making this a monitor that prioritizes headshots over things like color accuracy and HDR.

You’ll still have to pay a premium for performance, hovering around the $500 mark. For some, the price of in-game performance is invaluable, while others may want to go for a more aesthetically pleasing route.

Image: Intel

Intel Core i9-12900K is a powerhouse processor worth boasting about. It offers some of the highest frame rates in most titles, paired with innovative Alder Lake architecture and cutting-edge features that provide multithreaded performance on demand.

This chip thoroughly outperforms Intel’s previous generations, thanks to single-threaded, multithreaded, memory, and clock speed performance gains from the new architecture.

The Core i9-12900K delivers—poised to game and stream (or both) with ease for gamers looking for some of the best that Intel currently offers.

Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3080

Image: Nvidia

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GPU turns ray tracing into a walk in the park, thanks to 10GB GDDR6X memory and base clock speeds of 1,440MHz.

Achieving upwards of 300+ frames per second for competitive gamers comes effortlessly for titles like Dota 2, CS:GO, VALORANT, and League of Legends—and countless other triple-A titles.

Extreme GPU demand, current chip shortages, and a limited inventory all add up to making it next to impossible to obtain a top-tier graphics card like this. So, if you find one, be prepared to pay a hefty price. Overall, the RTX 3080 is more than capable of maxing out your video settings.

Image: DXRacer

The DXRacer R0-NB offers 3-dimensional armrests and a fully adjustable backrest integrated into a slimly built body, geared with ergonomics in mind.

Fully detachable headrest and lumbar cushions are iconic additions to many high-end gaming chairs, providing an added layer of comfort and support. There’s also dense cold foam in the seat for maintaining good posture, ideal for tackling extensive gaming sessions. If you’re not a fan of blue, the DXRacer R0-NB also comes in red, white, or black.

High-quality gaming chairs aren’t cheap, and DXRacer is no exemption to that statement, arriving around the $400 mark.