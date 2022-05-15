Buffalo shooting timeline: everything we know so far

Everything we know about the shooting, which was broadcast live on Twitch.

On May 14, 18-year-old Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo, NY, where he shot 13 people, killing 10. Motivated by racial prejudice, he specifically targeted a grocery store in a Black neighborhood. Gendron streamed the shooting on Twitch.

While the stream remained up and available for anyone to view for a brief time after the shooting began, Twitch responded by suspending Gendron’s account, blocking access to the broadcast, and also began to watch for any other accounts that tried to re-stream the shooting.

Gendron surrendered to law enforcement and was officially charged with first-degree murder after his arrest.

Here’s everything we know about the Buffalo shooting so far:

May 15

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirms that Gendron’s weapon was purchased legally and calls social media CEOs to task.

Governor Kathy Hochul answers questions on the Buffalo Twitch shooting

On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul spoke to ABC’s This Week program about the Buffalo shooting. In the interview, she confirmed that Gendron purchased the weapon used to carry out the shooting legally in New York state, despite having previously been placed under surveillance at his high school for writing statements about carrying out shootings.

Hochul also called for greater accountability applied to social media CEOs. “The CEOs of those companies need to be held accountable and assure all of us that they’re taking every step humanly possible to be able to monitor this information,” Hochul told the program. “How these depraved ideas are fermenting on social media…it’s spreading like a virus now.”

While Gendron may have been radicalized through social media platforms, his mentioning of the New Zealand mosque shooting may indicate that the 2019 shooting influenced his decision to stream himself. That shooting, where more than 50 people were killed, was also broadcast live on Twitch.

May 14

Gendron drives to Buffalo and carries out the shooting.

Gendron surrenders to police.

Twitch suspends Gendron’s account and prevents other accounts from rebroadcasting his stream.

Gendron’s manifesto is discovered, detailing why he chose Twitch.

Gendron is charged with murder.

Gendron drives to Buffalo and shoots 13 people, killing 10

The teenager, who hails from Conklin, NY, drove over three hours to reach Buffalo. While there are other cities in New York much closer to Conklin, Gendron specifically went out of his way to go to Buffalo.

Upon arrival in Buffalo, Gendron made his way to the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. As he enters the Tops parking lot, he begins streaming his point of view on Twitch. Visible in the rear-view mirror of his car, Gendron is dressed in army fatigues and body armor. He can be heard saying “just gotta go for it” as he parks his car.

Gendron begins targeting people, the vast majority of whom are Black. From his point of view, the top of his gun barrel is clearly visible, where a racial slur is written. Gendron makes his way into the grocery store, continuing to shoot people. A security guard sees him and returns fire, but Gendron’s body armor prevents him from being hurt.

Gendron surrenders to police

Gendron eventually exits the grocery store, where police have arrived. He walks into the parking lot holding a gun to his neck before he eventually puts the gun down. Police tackle him, restraining him and taking him into custody.

It’s at this time that Gendron’s stream ends.

Gendron’s Twitch stream is discovered and suspended

Several viewers discovered Gendron’s stream, posting images and video snippets online, before Twitch confirmed that the stream was authentic. In a statement, Twitch mentioned its “zero-tolerance policy against violence of any kind” and added that the platform suspended Gendron’s account.

New: Twitch spokesperson confirms the Buffalo shooter live-streamed the incident on the platform. Company says user has been suspended and that it is taking “all appropriate action” to prevent it from being rebroadcast. pic.twitter.com/2FT4iRRrdy — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) May 14, 2022

In addition to suspending the account, Twitch also stated it was monitoring the platform in case any other accounts downloaded Gendron’s stream while it was still available in an attempt to re-stream the shooting.

Gendron’s manifesto is reportedly discovered

Gendron’s manifesto begins circulating, which is 180 pages long and details Gendron’s plans and how he was radicalized. He chose the Tops in Buffalo because it reportedly has “the highest Black population by Zip code.” In the manifesto, he says he was radicalized online initially due to boredom from pandemic lockdowns, and eventually, he came to believe that the culture and “European” racial identity would be replaced. He also stated that he agreed with several other mass shootings, including the New Zealand mosque shooting in 2019.

In this manifesto, Gendron explains he chose Twitch because the platform is free and easy for anyone to access.

In a document circulating online that appears to be the shooter’s manifesto, he wrote that he chose Twitch because it’s free for anyone, even people without accounts, unlike FB, he writes, and he cited the 2019 Halle Synagogue Shooting, which was also broadcast on Twitch. — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) May 14, 2022

The manifesto, which was published as a Google Doc, was eventually taken down by Google. Users trying to access the document after the takedown saw a message from Google, stating that the document was removed due to a violation of Google’s terms of service.

Gendron is charged with first-degree murder

Gendron was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Saturday night, where he was officially charged with first-degree murder. Gendron pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Gendron is due to appear in court next week for a felony hearing. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn also stated that his office was working closely with federal authorities and that more charges could be brought against Gendron for terrorism and hate crimes.

Gendron is being held without bail. If found guilty of the charges against him, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.