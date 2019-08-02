Breakaway Esports rebrand to Black Sheep New Zealand

New Zealand-based organisation Breakaway Esports has announced a rebrand to Black Sheep New Zealand today. The new branding will be used by their competitors in Hearthstone and Tekken.

The rebrand was a way for the organisation to identify more heavily with their Kiwi roots. “As a brand, Black Sheep NZ stands for everything that it means to pull on the black and white jersey and be a part of the squad,” CEO Matt Walsh explained.

The Breakaway brand will still exist, however. Breakaway Esports will operate as a youth development organisation, using pre-existing facilities to help develop up-and-coming New Zealand players.

“We’re going to double-down on our first year of operation by increasing investment in both our competitive teams and academy programs,” said Walsh.

Breakaway experienced a surge of success after starting in 2018, previously having players in Overwatch, Fifa, and CS:GO. Breakaway Esports is also partnered with National Basketball League team New Zealand Breakers.

Daniel “DanBanter” Saeidian will be the first player to play under the Black Sheep banner, representing the Kiwis at Evo 2019 in Tekken.