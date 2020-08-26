Boxbox attempts to outlast hacker in Jump Showdown

Hacking and cheating have been a serious problem within Fall Guys since its release earlier this month. Reddit has been bombarded with clips of players cheating on almost a daily basis.

Popular League of Legends streamer and former pro player Boxbox put on an impressive showcase of skill when he encountered a hacker during his most recent Livestream.

Boxbox and the hacking player ended up as the last two remaining contestants in the Jump Showdown mini-game. The streamer did his best to avoid the rotating beams while the hacking player floated just outside the range, off the side of the remaining platforms.

The two went on competing for over four minutes before Boxbox was finally taken out by the beam and eliminated from the match.

After this, the streamer explained that his plan was to outlast the hacker until they were disconnected. A viewer told Boxbox that this would happen after five minutes but unfortunately, the speed of the beams would prove to be too fast to last for the full duration.

Boxbox has proven he is one of the most skilled players in Fall Guys. Initially recording the fastest Slime Climb time before breaking his own record. Since then the time has been beaten, however, the streamer has been consistently putting on high-level performances throughout his streams.

The cheating within Fall Guys is something that the developers have been aware of and are actively trying to reduce. Stating in a recent post, the team stated that dealing with the cheating was one of their highest priorities and they plan to begin taking more immediate action against offenders.