Blizzard offers free BattleTag change to commemorate Cassidy’s new name in Overwatch

Much like one of Blizzard’s most recognizable characters, players may also want to change their names in Blizzard’s various worlds. Now, all players will have the option to do so for free—but only once.

To commemorate Overwatch’s resident cowboy receiving a new identity, Blizzard is providing all Battle.net users the opportunity to change their BattleTag without charge. Between today and Nov. 5, all players that do not currently have a free name change stored on their account will be able to request one through Blizzard’s name change request service.

After players use their free BattleTag change, all subsequent changes will cost $10. If players have yet to use the free name change that they receive upon making their account, they will not receive another one. Blizzard notes on its forums that these requests may take up to four weeks to complete, and the names that are requested must fulfill Blizzard naming guidelines or else they will be denied.

BattleTags are the way that players are able to express themselves within Blizzard’s various games, including Overwatch, Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft. Though some of these titles may require players to make in-game names, BattleTags allow them to connect and play with friends and grant access to chats, communities, and groups via the Battle.net launcher and mobile application.

Blizzard announced earlier today the official new name of Overwatch’s recognizable cowboy following issues associated with the former Blizzard employee who the character was named after. He will now be known as Cole Cassidy, and this will be reflected in-game starting Oct. 26.