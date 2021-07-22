BLAST Titans partners with Razer for its first Apex Legends event

BLAST will promote a number of different activations to integrate Razer into the event.

BLAST has entered a partnership with Razer to sponsor BLAST Titans, its first Apex Legends event, the tournament organizer announced today.

BLAST Titans will feature European Apex teams fighting for their share of a €40,000 prize pool (approximately $47,000) and is scheduled to take place from July 23 to 25 and July 31 to Aug. 1. The partnership will integrate Razer into the tournament through a number of activations, including product giveaways, player-led content opportunities, in-game branding, and the event’s MVP broadcast segment.

Our trio is complete as we are so fortunate to welcome @TeamRazer as a partner to BLAST Titans 💪



“It’s great to have their backing and support ahead of our first-ever BLAST Titans event this week,” said Oliver Clarke, the head of brand partnerships at BLAST. “Apex Legends has a large and passionate community of gamers, one we look forward to engaging with through a variety of exciting digital activations involving Razer.”

BLAST, which is most well known for its CS:GO tournaments, will start organizing Apex events months after EA announced the game surpassed 100 million players, a 30 percent year-on-year growth. Apex’s event viewership has also grown in line with the popularity of the game. BLAST Titans will see 40 teams, including some of the best European squads like Gambit, Natus Vincere, and Alliance, competing online over two weekends.

Flo Gutierrez, the global esports director at Razer, said it’s a great pleasure to support BLAST in the launch and expansion of BLAST Titans. “Over the last few years, BLAST has positioned themselves as one of the top esports event organizers worldwide, with incredible production value, great casting, and engaging formats,” Gutierrez said.

The first weekend of BLAST Titans (July 23 to 25) will be a double-elimination battle royale event involving 40 teams, which will consist of the top 20 European squads based on recent form, 10 invited wildcard teams, and 10 lineups that qualified via open qualifiers. The second weekend (July 31 to Aug. 1) will see the 20 best teams from the first weekend facing each other in the Arenas mode that was introduced to Apex last month.