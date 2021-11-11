Black Friday tablet deals

Black Friday tablets for every need.

With Black Friday just over the horizon, many storefronts are aiming to get as much product off the shelves as possible, while shoppers are looking for the best deals on the newest tech.

Consumer electronics always feature some of the best Black Friday deals before and after the shopping holiday. Tablets are one of the most popular consumer electronics and typically see some of the steepest price cuts. Here are a few tablets that are on sale early, and a couple to keep an eye on come Black Friday.

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Sky Blue (4th Generation)

The iPad Air is a sleek, affordable alternative to the standard iPad model. This version comes in a range of colors with a smaller storage capacity of 64GB.
  • 10.9-inch display
  • 64GB or 256GB capacity
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray

Apple’s iPad Pro is ideal for users who need something more advanced than the Air. The iPad Pro boasts more power, storage, and features but at a higher price point.
  • Storage capacities from 128GB to 2TB
  • 2388×1668 resolution
  • Powerful Apple M1 chip
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A

A much more affordable alternative compared to Apple tablets, the Samsung Galaxy tablet boasts an eight-inch screen and long battery life. The tablet is also lightweight and easily portable.
  • Up to 13 hours of battery life
  • Eight megapixel rear camera
  • Comes with two months of YouTube Premium
Google Pixelbook Go

For more versatility, the ultra-sleek Google Pixelbook Go can do anything needed from a standard PC. With how light and thin this Chromebook is, it’s nearly as portable as any other tablet.
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Different options for processor, storage, and RAM capacities
  • Full HD touchscreen display
Microsoft Surface 3 10.8″ FHD

The Microsoft Surface 3 is an affordable alternative tablet with more emphasis on education and business. This device finds a comfortable middle ground between tablet and laptop.
  • 4GB RAM and a 64GB solid-state drive
  • 10.8-inch screen with 1920×1280 resolution
  • Built-in kickstand for different display options
Fire HD 10 Tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a simple and effective tablet best used for reading and watching videos. It also features built-in Alexa compatibility for hands-free operation.
  • Weighs just over a pound
  • 32 or 64GB storage with microSD port to expand
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
Fire HD 8 Tablet

The newest model of the Fire HD eight-inch display features similar specs to the Fire HD 10 in a smaller form factor. This tablet also comes with built-in Amazon Alexa compatibility.
  • Quad-core 2GHz CPU with 2GB RAM
  • Available in 32 or 64GB storage with microSD expansion
  • Uses standard 3.5-millimeter audio jack
Fire 7 Kids Tablet,

The Fire 7 kids tablet is a more durable version of the Fire tablet meant to survive the wear and tear of most children. Comes with a library of kid-friendly apps and services.
  • Comes with a two-year breakage warranty
  • Includes one year of Amazon Kids+
  • Seven hours of battery life for long road trips
The market for tablets is massive, but it’s easy to find one that suits almost any need. Stay on the lookout for more tablet deals as Black Friday gets underway.

