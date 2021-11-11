Black Friday tablet deals

With Black Friday just over the horizon, many storefronts are aiming to get as much product off the shelves as possible, while shoppers are looking for the best deals on the newest tech.

Consumer electronics always feature some of the best Black Friday deals before and after the shopping holiday. Tablets are one of the most popular consumer electronics and typically see some of the steepest price cuts. Here are a few tablets that are on sale early, and a couple to keep an eye on come Black Friday.

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Sky Blue (4th Generation)

Image by Apple via Amazon

The iPad Air is a sleek, affordable alternative to the standard iPad model. This version comes in a range of colors with a smaller storage capacity of 64GB.

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray

Image by Apple via Amazon

Apple’s iPad Pro is ideal for users who need something more advanced than the Air. The iPad Pro boasts more power, storage, and features but at a higher price point.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A

Image by Samsung via Amazon

A much more affordable alternative compared to Apple tablets, the Samsung Galaxy tablet boasts an eight-inch screen and long battery life. The tablet is also lightweight and easily portable.

Google Pixelbook Go

Image by Google via Amazon

For more versatility, the ultra-sleek Google Pixelbook Go can do anything needed from a standard PC. With how light and thin this Chromebook is, it’s nearly as portable as any other tablet.

Microsoft Surface 3 10.8″ FHD

Image by Microsoft via Amazon

The Microsoft Surface 3 is an affordable alternative tablet with more emphasis on education and business. This device finds a comfortable middle ground between tablet and laptop.

Fire HD 10 Tablet

Image via Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a simple and effective tablet best used for reading and watching videos. It also features built-in Alexa compatibility for hands-free operation.

Fire HD 8 Tablet

Image via Amazon

The newest model of the Fire HD eight-inch display features similar specs to the Fire HD 10 in a smaller form factor. This tablet also comes with built-in Amazon Alexa compatibility.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet,

Image via Amazon

The Fire 7 kids tablet is a more durable version of the Fire tablet meant to survive the wear and tear of most children. Comes with a library of kid-friendly apps and services.

The market for tablets is massive, but it’s easy to find one that suits almost any need. Stay on the lookout for more tablet deals as Black Friday gets underway.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.