Black Friday is coming, and it’s coming fast. For gamers, Black Friday is the perfect time to get a ton of games and hardware for dirt cheap. Take a look at when to expect the big sales and what to look out for this year.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday’s date is always tied to Thanksgiving. Since Thanksgiving always occurs on the fourth Thursday of October, Black Friday always happens immediately after. In 2021, Black Friday begins on Nov. 26.

What sort of deals for gamers will happen?

This time of year always has amazing deals on video game software, hardware, PC, and other technology. To go along with Black Friday, Cyber Monday acts as an extension of the holiday and is also an optimal time to find deals on gaming products. Even new games can be deeply discounted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Where do I look for deals?

There are many places to go for deals during the holiday shopping period, even before Black Friday. Here are a couple of places that host blowout sales for the shopping season.

Amazon

It’s hard to go wrong with Amazon. Shopping with Amazon is easy, convenient, and the site often has the best deals. Check out all of Amazon’s Black Friday deals here.

Best Buy

For tech gifts, it’s hard to beat Best Buy’s Black Friday deals.

Gamestop

If consoles and physical software are on the wish list, Gamestop has Black Friday covered.

Are there any early Black Friday deals for gamers?

Whenever November rolls around, there is always something on sale. Nowadays, many stores and publishers put their products on sale early for the broader holiday season. Here are a couple of gaming deals that are going on right now.

To create an immersive gaming ambiance, gamers need quality accessories to complement their playing style. These popular gaming accessories help deliver a more inclusive and fast-paced experience while playing solo or streaming online, thus enhancing the viewing and playing experience by multifold.

Here is a list of essential PC gaming accessories you can add to your setup or gift to a fellow passionate gamer. These include a range of products, from in-class microphones to RGB strips, to add more fun to any gaming environment.

Marvel’s Avengers for PlayStation 4

Image by Square Enix via Amazon

The Avengers are always a popular choice, and right now, the latest game is selling for indie game prices.

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset

Photo by Logitech via Amazon

It’s never wise to underestimate the importance of a gaming headset. Using a headset completely changes how some games are played. Plus, there’s no better way to hear movies and music than through a quality headset.

MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop

Image by MSI via Amazon

PC gaming is as popular as it’s ever been, and this quality gaming laptop can go wherever it’s needed to play games at a desktop quality. Plus, the larger 17.3-inch screen makes the GS75 Stealth a comfortable size for gaming or movies.

2021 NexiGo StreamCam N930E

Image by NexiGo via Amazon

Facecams are used more than ever before for streaming, education, and work. Few standalone computer monitors come with a built-in camera, so this NexiGo deal can help complete a desktop PC setup.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card

Image by SanDisk via Amazon

For Nintendo Switch users who have never bought a physical game for their Switch, one of these tiny Nintendo-branded microSD cards can really help out. It’s hard to believe just how small these cards are and how much data can fit on them.

Black Friday is an exciting time for gamers because it opens up an entire world of new experiences for a fraction of the original cost. Keep an eye out to get a steal of a deal on the latest gaming software, hardware, and peripherals.