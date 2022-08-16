‘I didn’t really know how great Genshin Impact was until I played Tower of Fantasy:’ Biggest Genshin streamer compares both games

The comparisons between Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy have been nonstop since the latter was unveiled. With a similar art style, gameplay mechanics, and even characters who look uncannily alike, it’s not too hard to see why these comparisons are being made.

Enviosity, the biggest Genshin Impact streamer on Twitch with over 690,000 followers and also a massive Genshin YouTuber with over 430,000 subscribers, has weighed in on the comparisons and revealed that playing Tower of Fantasy only makes him appreciate Genshin Impact more.

“It could be a perfect game to keep jumping back to when there’s downtime, I’d say,” Enviosity said in regard to Tower of Fantasy. “But Genshin Impact is still gonna be my main game.”

Enviosity is a creator known for his Genshin Impact content. He streams it daily on Twitch and also uploads Genshin YouTube videos every few days. It’s safe to say he knows the game inside and out with how much content he creates on it, so it’s not surprising that his community is interested in how he feels about a new competitor and similar game in Tower of Fantasy.

“Literally nothing can replace Genshin Impact for me in this day and age right now,” the streamer said to his chat. “It checks so many boxes.”

Enviosity then elaborated that in comparison to Tower of Fantasy, Genshin’s combat doesn’t feel “clunky” and is instead very “fluid,” the music used in the game is “on point,” and the overall visuals are “phenomenal.”

“People got pretty much humbled when they played Tower of Fantasy,” Enviosity said. “They came back and were like, sheesh, I didn’t really know how great Genshin Impact was until I played Tower of Fantasy.”

While the streamer has continued to play and stream Tower of Fantasy, he has made it clear that he believes Genshin Impact is superior. In regard to those who don’t see Genshin’s value and “talk all this shit about Genshin,” the streamer feels that it is ultimately “still a very fun game to play when there is content to do.”

The streamer also added under the video they shared on their clips channel discussing the situation his belief that the only way he sees Genshin dying out is if miHoYo somehow manages to “kill” Genshin.

Enviosity plans to continue playing and streaming Tower of Fantasy occasionally but will primarily be sticking to his Genshin Impact content for the foreseeable future.