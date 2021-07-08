Bigetron RA win UWS: PUBG Mobile Asia Invitational

They will get the lion's share of the $90,000 prize pool.

Bigetron RA has been crowned the champions of the Ultimate Warrior Showdown: PUBG Mobile Asia Invitational 2021. The tournament was hosted by Esports Fight Club (EFC) from July 5 to 7.

The battle for first place was an intense one as FaZe Clan led the standings coming into the last match on Erangel. Bigetron needed a miracle to snatch the win from the Thai team — and that’s preciesly what happened.

FaZe fell out of the match in 10th place, while Bigetron, on the other hand, had a near-perfect game and got the chicken dinner in addition to 14 kills. This pushed them to the top of the standings with 161 points, just two ahead of FaZe Clan.

The team will now get $28,000 of the $90,000 prize pool. FaZe, on the other hand, will receive $19,500.

The Invitational was an anticipated event as it featured two competing Chinese teams as well. With the postponement of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event gave fans a chance to see the dominant Chinese teams compete against global ones.

The two teams from China, however, fell short of fans’ expectations. Da Kun Gaming placed fourth while Tong Jia Bao Esports got sixth place.

Here are the overall standings of the UWS: PUBG Mobile Asia Invitational 2021: