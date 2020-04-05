Bigetron RA qualify for PUBG Mobile World League after winning PMPL Indonesia

Three teams have qualified for the PMPL SEA Finals as well.

Bigetron RA won the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Spring Split finals today. The tournament, which took place from April 3 to 5, was initially supposed to be a LAN event but was moved to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bigetron RA, the champions of the PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019, put up a dominant performance in the PMPL to get the mammoth’s share of the $146,000 prize pool and secure a slot at the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East region.

Sixteen teams from Indonesia played 17 matches played across all four maps of PUBG Mobile, Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok, to decide the final rankings. The top three teams have qualified for the PMPL Southeast Asia Spring split finals.

The overall standings are as follows:

First: Bigetron RA (PMWL East and PMPL SEA Finals)

Second: Morph Team (PMPL SEA Finals)

Third: Onic Esports (PMPL SEA Finals)

Fourth: The Pillars SLAYER

Fifth: Aura Esports

Sixth: BONAFIDE

Seventh: Red Rocket Cosmic

Eighth: RRQ RYU

Ninth: Louvre Esports

Tenth: Aerowolf LIMAX

11th: Alter Ego

12th: BOOM Esports

13th: Victim Sovers

14th: NFT Esports

15th: Dranix Avenger

16th: Geek Fam

The PMPL SEA Finals are scheduled to be held later this month in Vietnam. The coronavirus pandemic may cause changes to the schedule, though.