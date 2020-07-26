Bigetron RA in first after second Super Weekend of PMWL East season zero

Just one more week to go.

Bigetron RA are leading the rankings table after the second Super Weekend of the $425,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East season zero.

After the previous Super Weekend, RRQ Athena were in first place with a lead of 16 points. Bigetron closed the gap this week, though, as they managed to pick up two more chicken dinners along with 78 kills.

The team now has 367 total points, 38 ahead of RRQ, who are in second place.

The second Super Weekend also saw the rise of TSM-Entity, one of the fan-favorite teams from South Asia. The team was sitting in 15th place after a dismal performance in the first Super Weekend.

TSM-Entity put up an impressive performance this weekend, however, and picked up three chicken dinners. This has propelled them to eighth place with 259 total points.

Here are the overall rankings of the Super Weekend for the PMWL East season zero:

The top 10 players by damage so far in the league are:

The league play of the PMWL East will now return on July 28 at 7am CT for the final week. After this, the top 16 teams from the Super Weekend will make it to the finals on Aug. 6 to 9 where the winner will walk away with $100,000.