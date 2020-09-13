Bigetron RA continue domination after placing first in league stage of PMPL Indonesia season 2

The team will be looking to defend their title in the finals.

Bigetron RA placed first in the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) season two Indonesia today. The top 16 teams from the league stage have qualified for the finals from Sept. 25 to 27. 

Bigetron picked up 12 chicken dinners in the 72 matches they played. Coupled with 404 kills, the team finished at the top of the rankings table with a comfortable lead of 61 points over second-placed ION Esports. With this victory, they have qualified for the PMPL SEA Finals season two. 

Here are leaderboards for the PMPL Indonesia season two league stage. Each team played 72 matches. 

TeamsWWCDPlace pointsKillsTotal points
1.Bigetron RA12427404831
2.ION Esports11396374770
3.Aura Esports11357354721
4.RRQ RYU12393305698
5.Morph TeamSeven340327667
6.Boom EsportsEight375273648
7.Siren EsportsSix328275603
8.Victim SoversThree285285570
9.Geek Fam IDThree280289569
10.Onic EsportsThree266280546
11.Aerowolf LimaxFour297238535
12.The Pillars SlayerThree256266531
13.Evos EsportsOne256254519
14.Alter Ego EsportsTwo287211498
15.Louvre KingsFive207259466
16.Dranix AvengersThree242223465
17.Bonafide KingOne248196444
18.69 EsportsThree222193415
19.Nara EsportsOne244168412
20.NFT EsportsThree214189403
21.Red Rocket CosmicThree226166392
22.Voin 2KZero164209373
23.Island of GodsThree169166335
24.21 EsportsZero144139283

Bigetron RA are undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in PUBG Mobile esports currently. They have been putting up consistent back-to-back performances in tournaments. The team has finished first in three of their last four tournaments: the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East, PMPL Indonesia season one, and the Club Open (PMCO) 2019 fall split global finals. Their only break in this streak came during the PMPL SEA season one finals, where they had to settle for second place. 

The PMPL Indonesia season two finals will be played from Sept. 25 to 27. More teams will qualify for the SEA Finals from here. The exact details of the finals haven’t been revealed yet. 