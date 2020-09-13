Bigetron RA continue domination after placing first in league stage of PMPL Indonesia season 2

The team will be looking to defend their title in the finals.

Bigetron RA placed first in the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) season two Indonesia today. The top 16 teams from the league stage have qualified for the finals from Sept. 25 to 27.

Bigetron picked up 12 chicken dinners in the 72 matches they played. Coupled with 404 kills, the team finished at the top of the rankings table with a comfortable lead of 61 points over second-placed ION Esports. With this victory, they have qualified for the PMPL SEA Finals season two.

Here are leaderboards for the PMPL Indonesia season two league stage. Each team played 72 matches.

Teams WWCD Place points Kills Total points 1. Bigetron RA 12 427 404 831 2. ION Esports 11 396 374 770 3. Aura Esports 11 357 354 721 4. RRQ RYU 12 393 305 698 5. Morph Team Seven 340 327 667 6. Boom Esports Eight 375 273 648 7. Siren Esports Six 328 275 603 8. Victim Sovers Three 285 285 570 9. Geek Fam ID Three 280 289 569 10. Onic Esports Three 266 280 546 11. Aerowolf Limax Four 297 238 535 12. The Pillars Slayer Three 256 266 531 13. Evos Esports One 256 254 519 14. Alter Ego Esports Two 287 211 498 15. Louvre Kings Five 207 259 466 16. Dranix Avengers Three 242 223 465 17. Bonafide King One 248 196 444 18. 69 Esports Three 222 193 415 19. Nara Esports One 244 168 412 20. NFT Esports Three 214 189 403 21. Red Rocket Cosmic Three 226 166 392 22. Voin 2K Zero 164 209 373 23. Island of Gods Three 169 166 335 24. 21 Esports Zero 144 139 283

Bigetron RA are undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in PUBG Mobile esports currently. They have been putting up consistent back-to-back performances in tournaments. The team has finished first in three of their last four tournaments: the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East, PMPL Indonesia season one, and the Club Open (PMCO) 2019 fall split global finals. Their only break in this streak came during the PMPL SEA season one finals, where they had to settle for second place.

The PMPL Indonesia season two finals will be played from Sept. 25 to 27. More teams will qualify for the SEA Finals from here. The exact details of the finals haven’t been revealed yet.