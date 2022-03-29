Even if you have the latest gaming system or PC decked out with a top-dollar graphics card and processor, a poor WiFi connection will disrupt your playing experience before a match even starts.

If you’re using a wireless adapter that struggles to keep pace with the hottest live-service games, now’s the time to upgrade to a WiFi-6 router for gaming. This change will eliminate choppy stuttering, maintain seamless quality despite a demanding connection, and provide a high-speed experience across multiple devices.

Before wondering which one to get, check out our list of some of the best WiFi-6 routers for gaming that stand shoulders above the competition.

NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6E Router

Specifications The exceptional NETGEAR Nighthawk is a WiFi-6 router that features 10.8 Gbps, making it 9x faster than WiFi-5, and is backward compatible for all 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band WiFi devices. Its 6 GHz WiFi band delivers a buttery-smooth connection for AR/VR gaming, 4K/8K video streaming, and other options.



Additionally, you can replace your existing WiFi router with the Nighthawk due to its compatibility with internet providers reaching up to 2 Gbps. Not to mention, it’s easy to set up with its exclusive app, designed to optimize network levels, test internet speed, and monitor data usage.

ASUS AX5700 WiFi 6 Gaming Router

Specifications The new-generation ASUS AX WiFi-6 Gaming Router is an ultrafast adapter that can reach 5700 Mbps. It also comes with a clickable mobile game mode that helps minimize lag and latency issues for mobile gaming from the ASUS router app. In addition, it features lightning-fast 2 Gbps wired and wireless speeds, alongside consistent support for Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud-based gaming service. You’ll never have to worry about home security, either, with its lifetime ASUS AiProtection plan.

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router

Specifications With the highest customer satisfaction award, the TP-Link WiFi-6 Router can diminish lag comfortably across multiple devices due to its revolutionary OFDMA technology. It can easily reach up to 3 Gbps of speed, making it a perfect adapter for intense online gaming and streaming. And to sweeten the deal, it has increased battery life thanks to the adapter’s Target Wake Time feature, creating a dedicated timeline to optimize power consumption.

Reyee WiFi 6 Router AX3200 Smart Wi-Fi Mesh Router

Specifications Sometimes a juggernaut connection without the extra tidbits is all you need, and the Reyee WiFi-6 Mesh Router is that option to offer high undisturbed speed. It boasts a dual-band signal with a 5G transfer rate of 2400 Mbps and 2.4G of 800 Mbps, guaranteeing reduced buffering and latency to enable seamless roaming. Combined with beamforming filtering, its wireless signal can reach up to 3000 sq. ft. – making it perfect for vast spaces with various devices.

TP-Link Archer AX11000 Tri-Band WiFi 6 Router

Specifications Following is the TP-Link Archer WiFi-6 Router, crafted for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band support. It can easily reach up to 4804.0 Mbps and has eight different connection ports. Also, whether you have two or 12 devices, it can connect to them all and remain stable and fast through gaming sessions. Perfect for a LAN party!

ASUS ZenWiFi Whole-Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System

Specifications Lastly, the ASUS Zen WiFi-6 router can boost speeds up to 6600 Mbps, with an impressive 5500 square feet wireless range. Its 6 GHz frequency band delivers high performance, lower latency, and less interference. While one of the more expensive options, it ensures a top-of-the-line connection between devices with commercial-grade network security for a lifetime.

Moving on from older wireless adapters that fit the bill for your gaming will eventually lose pace with the latest games. With our picks of the best WiFi routers for gaming, we hope you found options that offer a refined connection from start to finish and grant the support you need across multiple devices.

