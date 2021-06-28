Cooler Master MM711- Image via Coller Master Glorious Model O – Image via PC Gaming Race Glorious Model O – Image via PC Gaming Race Razer Viper Ultimate – Image via Razer Razer Orochi V2 – Image via Razer ZOWIE EC2 – Image via BenQ Logitech G502 Hero KDA Version – Image via Logitech

Finding the right gaming mouse in such a crowded market is difficult, especially when you have a white setup. There are many factors to consider, such as the mouse’s color, shape, the selection and arrangement of the buttons, the sensor, and whether you want a wireless or wired mouse. These details will have a huge impact on your gaming experience, so it’s best not to settle.

Here are the best white gaming mice in 2021.

Best overall mouse

Image via Razer

With its ambidextrous shape, top-notch sensor, and fast wireless technology, the Razer Viper Ultimate is fit for any player. It has a lightweight build of 74 grams and a size that fits most hands and grip styles, measuring 4.99 by 2.27 by 1.49 inches (LxWxH).

The Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor has a maximum DPI of 20,000 and a tracking speed of 650 IPS. Its polling rate is 1,000Hz, which is the industry standard for gaming mice.

Its battery life is estimated to last up to 70 hours, and it comes with a matching charging dock. Although the Viper Ultimate will need to charge regularly, it can still be used like a wired mouse while charging if you can’t wait for the dock to do its job. The Viper Ultimate can also be purchased without the charging dock, cutting down on the price.

This ambidextrous mouse has a symmetrical design and buttons on both sides. The Razer Viper Ultimate’s build and size make it an ideal option for many players, regardless of their dominant hand, hand size, or grip.

Best wired mouse

Image via Glorious PC Gaming Race

Glorious’ Model O was one of the first direct challengers to Finalmouse’s popular Ninja Air58. Weighing in at just 67 grams, the Model O is an affordable option for those looking to dip their toes into the lightweight gaming mouse market. The low price and equally low weight make the Model O one of the go-to choices for those curious about lightweight gaming mice.

This mouse comes with a Pixart PMW3360 sensor and Omron switches, which offer impressive performance at this price. The Pixart sensor hits up to 12,000 DPI and has a 1,000Hz polling rate. Users will also find the usual six programmable buttons, including a scroll wheel, a DPI shift, left and right-click buttons, and two additional buttons on the left side. Like the MM711, the included Omron switches are rated for up to 20 million clicks.

The symmetrical shape of the Model O lends itself to every grip style, but users with smaller hands might consider the Model O- instead.

While many lightweight gaming mice take on the honeycomb design, the Model O sets itself apart by its thoughtful RGB design. This mouse features two subtle strips of lighting running the length of its body. The RGB lighting on each side helps the Model O blend into any setup.

Best wireless mouse

Image via Razer

Razer’s Orochi V2 is a portable, lightweight option with long battery life, and it’s is one of the lightest mice on this list. Weighing less than 60 grams, it’s a travel-friendly option for players looking for the lightest mouse without a honeycomb design.

With two wireless modes, Bluetooth and Razer Hyperspeed, users can pick between having long battery life or lower latency. The battery lasts up to 950 hours on Bluetooth and 425 hours on Razer Hyperspeed, according to Razer. The mouse uses a single AA or AAA battery, though the battery lasts longer on a AA.

The 5G Optical Sensor has a tracking speed of 450 IPS and a maximum DPI of 18,000. Like many mice on the list, the Orochi’s polling rate meets the industry standard 1,000Hz.

Being smaller than most mice listed, measuring 4.25 by 2.36 by 1.50 inches, the Orochi V2 best fits small hands with palm and claw grips or medium hands with claw and fingertip grips.

Best ergonomic mouse

Image via BenQ

Zowie’s EC2 is one of the most popular mice among professional FPS players. This mouse has a right-handed, ergonomic build designed to avoid discomfort.

The EC2’s sensor has a maximum DPI of 3,200 with a 130 IPS tracking speed. Unlike most mice listed, a button on the bottom of the mouse switches between the DPI options. The DPI only shifts between 400, 800, 1,600, and 3,200, but the sensor retains a 1,000Hz polling rate.

With its larger size of 4.9 by 2.6 by 1.7 inches, the mouse fits most hands and grips. Players with smaller hands and fingertip grip users might not find this mouse comfortable, though. This mouse’s main appeal is its comfort. The right side of the mouse is curved to fit the ring and pinky finger, the front of the right side is raised to provide space for the fourth finger, and the side buttons are positioned to avoid accidental clicks.

Best lightweight mouse

Image via Cooler Master

The MM711 is a high-quality, mid-range gaming mouse with a honeycomb design. Cooler Master’s honeycomb performer offers comfortable support for palm and claw grips. The performance of the MM711 is solid, thanks to its Pixart PMW3389 sensor that offers reliable tracking.

A couple of other reasons to consider this mouse are its Omron switches and RGB lighting. Omron switches come with a durability rating of 20 million clicks. On the stylistic side, the RGB lighting makes an impression when combined with the honeycomb design.

Weighing in around 60 grams, this is one of the lightest options on the list. The glossy and matte coatings make gripping the mouse more comfortable and efficient for a wider variety of users. It comes with customizable DPI settings ranging from 400 to 16,000 DPI, allowing you to select any DPI profile that suits your playstyle.

Cooler Master’s MM711 comes with a scroll wheel, left and right mouse buttons, a dedicated DPI shift, and two side buttons.

Best customizable mouse

Image via Logitech

While it isn’t fully white like other mice in this list, the K/DA version of the Logitech G502 Hero still pairs well with a white setup. With 11 programmable buttons, profiles save directly to the mouse through Logitech’s G Hub software, which also customizes the RGB lighting.

Some players don’t know what weight is comfortable for them, making the G502’s five attachable weights useful in helping players find the sweet spot. Each of the five weights weighs 3.6 grams. The mouse weighs 121 grams with no weights and 139 with all of the weights installed.

At 5.2 by 2.95 by 1.57 inches, this mouse’s size makes it difficult to use for those with smaller hands or fingertip grip users. However, those with larger hands can find comfort in every grip.

The G502 features Logitech’s HERO 25K sensor, giving it a maximum DPI of 25,600 and a maximum speed of 400 IPS. Like the other mice on the list, the HERO 25K’s polling rate meets the industry standard 1,000Hz.

Players with white gaming setups don’t need to sacrifice their mouse choice to match their setup. There are many options to complement white gaming setups that look good as they perform.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.