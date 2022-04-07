Best White Computer Speakers

Great sound is as essential as good graphics for gaming immersion because players need to hear the direction of the enemies or realistic vehicle noises. Computer speakers come in many shapes and sizes, ranging from tiny USB versions to surround sound systems with subwoofers. When they aren’t used for gaming, they also work for music and streaming, so you can get the most out of them for your entertainment.

Most computer speakers come in black, and they can be a bit boring for users who want something different. Sometimes black speakers don’t go well with white PCs or Apple devices because they don’t match and make the setup look awkward.

Luckily, many white computer speakers are available with the same designs and performance as their black counterparts. They can be a welcome change from the usual all-black design, and they match products of the same color.

Best overall white computer speakers

Image: Karmon Kardon

Harmon Kardon’s SoundSticks 4 has an eye-catching look with excellent sound quality. This 2.1 speaker set includes two satellite speakers and a subwoofer encased in transparent glass enclosures to give them a dramatic industrial look that isn’t found on any rivals.

Each satellite speaker has four vertically-stacked 1.4-inch (3.5-centimeter) drivers with a combined 20 watt output, while the subwoofer has a single 5.25-inch (13.3-centimeter )driver pushing out up to 100 watts of power. Connectivity options include a 3.5 millimeter jack and Bluetooth so the speakers can connect to most PCs and laptops, as well as smartphones and tablets.

At $299.95, the SoundSticks 4 aren’t cheap, and they don’t have any adjustable equalizer settings or optical input. They are still worth it for the iconic design, multiple connectivity options, and outstanding sound quality.

Best connectivity white computer speakers

Image: Edifier

Edifiers e25HD Luna Eclipse might not have an iconic design like the Soundsticks 4, but they are still attractive and stand out from most PC speakers. They have a round, disc-like appearance with forward-facing speakers and built-in touch controls. As a 2.0 speaker set, the e25HD Luna Eclipse doesn’t include a subwoofer, but it somewhat makes up for it with its outstanding connectivity options.

Each speaker has a three-inch (7.62 centimeter) mid woofer with a 22 watt output and a 19-millimeter (0.9 centimeter) dome tweeter with 15-watts for a total output of 74 watts. Where the e25HD Luna Eclipse stand out is its connectivity options which include a 3.5 millimeter wired connection, Bluetooth, and a optical port. It also comes with a wireless remote to adjust the volume from across the room.

While the e25HD Luna Eclipse’s sound quality can’t match the Soundsticks 4, they have better connectivity options and a remote control. The Luna Eclipse also have a unique design that helps to justify their hefty $329 price tag.

Best bookshelf white computer speakers

Image: Audioengine

Buyers looking for more conventional-looking white PC speakers can check out the Audioengine A5+. Unlike the alternatives mentioned so far, they come in a standard rectangular shape that may be more suited to work environments. Another significant difference is that there are no Bluetooth or optical connections available, and they connect with a 3.5-millimeter jack or RCA cables that work with older devices.

Audioengine’s A5+ have built-in amplifiers and a high power output considering their small size. The speakers contain a 0.75-inch (1.9 centimeter) tweeter and a five-inch (12.7 centimeter) Aramid fiber woofer with a combined 100-watt output. If the output isn’t enough, buyers can use the RCA ports to connect a subwoofer to boost the bass.

For bookshelf speakers, the A5+ is fairly pricey at $399, especially since they don’t have Bluetooth connectivity. On the other hand, they have a clear sound and work with old and new devices.

Best value white computer speakers

Image: Edifier

Buyers looking for the best value can check out the Edifier Prisma Encore. This speaker system costs less than half of the alternatives listed so far and includes a subwoofer and two satellite speakers with a futuristic design. The satellites have a pointy triangular shape together with the wireless remote, while the subwoofer continues the theme with its pyramid look.

When it comes to performance, the Prisma Encore’s subwoofer has a five-inch (12.7 centimeter) driver with a 40-watt output. The satellites have a three-inch (7.62 millimeter) mid woofer with a 19-millimeter dome tweeter putting out twelve watts on either side. Connectivity is another strong point of the Prisma Encore, and it includes Bluetooth, a 3.5 millimeter connection, and RCA ports, but there’s no optical input.

Edifier’s Prisma Encore includes a subwoofer and a wireless remote and includes multiple connectivity options. At just $140.47, the lack of an optical input is forgivable, and it still offers outstanding value for money.

Best budget white computer speakers

Image: Creative

Some buyers don’t want advanced features and only need basic sound for the lowest price possible. Creative’s Pebble 2.0 fits the bill with its low price tag, and it still has an attractive design and decent sound quality.

This 2.0 speaker set features a pair of spherical speakers, each containing a 2.2-inch (5.5-centimeter) driver with a combined output of 4.4-watts. They are powered through a USB cable and only have a single connectivity option with a 3.5-millimeter cable. Operation is a simple as it gets with a single volume knob and no equalizer or bass adjustment settings to worry about.

While the Creative Pebble 2.0 can’t compete with the other speakers on this list in the performance or connectivity stakes, it’s still acceptable considering its price. For $19.99, buyers get a pair of stylish speakers that connect to most devices.