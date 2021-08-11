Riot Games surprised many gamers when it announced VALORANT in 2020. The free-to-play game is a five-vs-five, hero-based tactical shooter, and it has already established itself as a popular esport. VALORANT boasts exciting gameplay, beautiful artwork, and a loyal, competitive player base.

Whether you are on the hunt for special gaming gear that will provide more in-game comfort or for VALORANT themed decor and gifts, there are plenty of deals to sift through. We compiled several of the best VALORANT deals below because you can never have enough VALORANT in your life.

Image by Tbrand via Amazon

Specifications There are tons of durable water bottle stickers in this fan-made kit of stickers. They are nonrepetitive, 100-percent vinyl PVC, and can be moved without leaving any residue on surfaces.

Image by Riot Games via Amazon Gaming

Specifications With Prime Gaming, players gain access to exclusive in-game loot in VALORANT and many other games, including Grand Theft Auto, League of Legends, and Assassin’s Creed. Prime Gaming also comes with a free subscription on Twitch.tv every month.

Image by zhijie via Amazon

Specifications This fan-made VALORANT artwork of Omen works well as a poster or as framed wall art. It ships with or without a frame depending on preference.

Image by Riot Games via Amazon

Specifications This is an official 8.5 inch by 8.5-inch VALORANT-themed calendar with 17 colorful VALORANT pictures.

Image by Riot Games via Amazon

Specifications VALORANT cards make great gifts for VALORANT players. These gift cards unlock in-game currency for the player, letting them decide what to do with their newfound wealth.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications Razer’s Wolverine Ultimate is an officially licensed Xbox One Controller with optimized ergonomics and interchangeable thumbsticks. It holds a place as one of Dot Esports’ best controllers for VALORANT.

Image by Sony via Amazon

Specifications The DualSense is a new-generation controller that improves upon the DualShock’s technology. It has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, dynamic vibrations, and more. It also ranks as one of Dot Esports’ favorite controllers for VALORANT.

Image by HyperX via Amazon

Specifications The HyperX Cloud Alpha S is a 7.1 surround sound headset with adjustable bass, noise-canceling microphone, and a durable aluminum frame. Dot Esports marks this headset as one of the best headsets for VALORANT.

Image by Corsair via Amazon

Specifications The Corsair HS50 Pro S is a stereo gaming headset that works with PC, Mac, Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation. It has adjustable ear cups, high-quality audio, and a fully detachable noise-canceling microphone.

With the deals we’ve listed here, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find something VALORANT-themed at a lower cost. Whether it’s improving your in-game performance with new peripherals or upping your decor game, Dot Esports has you covered.