Best VALORANT deals

Fun VALORANT deals for back to school and serious players.

valorant deals
Riot Games surprised many gamers when it announced VALORANT in 2020. The free-to-play game is a five-vs-five, hero-based tactical shooter, and it has already established itself as a popular esport. VALORANT boasts exciting gameplay, beautiful artwork, and a loyal, competitive player base.

Whether you are on the hunt for special gaming gear that will provide more in-game comfort or for VALORANT themed decor and gifts, there are plenty of deals to sift through. We compiled several of the best VALORANT deals below because you can never have enough VALORANT in your life.

VALORANT Stickers for Water Bottles

There are tons of durable water bottle stickers in this fan-made kit of stickers. They are nonrepetitive, 100-percent vinyl PVC, and can be moved without leaving any residue on surfaces.
  • Variety
  • 100-percent vinyl PVC
  • No residue after removal
Exclusive VALORANT content with Prime Gaming

With Prime Gaming, players gain access to exclusive in-game loot in VALORANT and many other games, including Grand Theft Auto, League of Legends, and Assassin’s Creed. Prime Gaming also comes with a free subscription on Twitch.tv every month.
  • Exclusive VALORANT content
  • Prime Gaming benefits
  • In-game loot and free games
Zhijie Omen VALORANT Game Artwork Canvas Art Poster

This fan-made VALORANT artwork of Omen works well as a poster or as framed wall art. It ships with or without a frame depending on preference.
  • High-quality canvas
  • Modern decoration
  • 100-percent satisfaction guaranteed
VALORANT Official Calendar 2021

This is an official 8.5 inch by 8.5-inch VALORANT-themed calendar with 17 colorful VALORANT pictures.
  • Official artwork
  • Budget-friendly gift
  • Includes 16 months
VALORANT $25 Gift Card

VALORANT cards make great gifts for VALORANT players. These gift cards unlock in-game currency for the player, letting them decide what to do with their newfound wealth.
  • Different versions
  • Unlocks in-game currency
  • Easy gift for a VALORANT player
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Officially Licensed Xbox One Controller

Razer’s Wolverine Ultimate is an officially licensed Xbox One Controller with optimized ergonomics and interchangeable thumbsticks. It holds a place as one of Dot Esports’ best controllers for VALORANT.
  • Interchangeable thumbsticks
  • Includes carrying case
  • Two remappable multi-function bumpers
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

The DualSense is a new-generation controller that improves upon the DualShock’s technology. It has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, dynamic vibrations, and more. It also ranks as one of Dot Esports’ favorite controllers for VALORANT.
  • Haptic feedback
  • Adaptive triggers
  • Built-in microphone and headset jack
HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S is a 7.1 surround sound headset with adjustable bass, noise-canceling microphone, and a durable aluminum frame. Dot Esports marks this headset as one of the best headsets for VALORANT.
  • 7.1 surround sound
  • Adjustable bass
  • Noise-canceling microphone
Corsair HS50 Pro S

The Corsair HS50 Pro S is a stereo gaming headset that works with PC, Mac, Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation. It has adjustable ear cups, high-quality audio, and a fully detachable noise-canceling microphone.
  • Adjustable ear cups
  • Multiplatform functionality
  • Detachable, noise-canceling microphone
With the deals we’ve listed here, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find something VALORANT-themed at a lower cost. Whether it’s improving your in-game performance with new peripherals or upping your decor game, Dot Esports has you covered.